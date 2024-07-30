The main symptoms of Hepatitis C infection are loss of appetite, abdominal swelling, fever, itching, fatigue, right side abdominal pain, pale-coloured stools and jaundice which causes yellowish skin and eye.

How does it spread?

The following instances have been listed as the main ways through which Hepatitis C spreads:

• Sharing contaminated equipment or syringes.

• Contact with infected blood.

• Unprotected physical relation with infected person.

• Tattooing using unsterilised equipment.

• Children born to infected mothers.

But does that mean you have to avoid social contact? No.

The health authority has reassured people that the most of the common social behaviours do not spread Hepatitis C.

The virus can’t spread by:

• Holding hands

• Sharing a drinking glass

• Mouth contact

• Coughing or sneezing

Is there a vaccine for the disease?

Unfortunately, no vaccine has been developed yet to prevent Hepatitis C.

How can one prevent it?

DHA has listed the following prevention measures:

• Wear gloves when you handle any blood.

• Don’t share personal items (toothbrush or razors).

• Never share needles or syringes.

• Ensure protected physical contact.

• HCV examination for early diagnosis and treatment of the disease to reduce its transmission to others.

What are the complications?

If the disease lasts for a long time without treatment, it can lead to liver cirrhosis or liver cancer.

Who should get tested?

DHA released the following list of priority groups for Hepatitis C screening. “If you see yourself in this list, ensure you get tested,” the authority said.

• If you have come in contact with a person who has Hepatitis C, especially if living in the same house.

• Patients who require frequent blood transfusions or blood derivatives (e.g. patients with Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Anemia).

• Patients who require Peritoneal Dialysis and Hemodialysis (those with kidney dysfunction or kidney failure).

• Patients who needed a blood transfusion and its derivatives or those who underwent any major operation before 1990.

• Patients who have high liver enzymes for an unknown reason.

• Drug addicts and former drug addicts.

• Prison inmates.

Points to note:

• There is no vaccine for Hepatitis C.

• The only way to diagnose the condition is to perform a blood test in a healthcare setting.

• Hepatitis C virus is treatable and can be cured permanently.

• Hepatitis C virus medications are available. It is a group of antiviruses that were proven to be effective in treating up to 95 per cent of the cases.