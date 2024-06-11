Dubai: Dubai Health Authority conducted 615 inspections during the first quarter of this year. Of these inspections, 70 per cent were conducted remotely via the ‘Rased’ smart system for licensing and smart inspection of health facilities.

The Rased system, linked to the Sheryan system, enables health inspectors to instantly assess the status, type, classification, licensing, tasks, and compliance of healthcare facilities in line with Dubai Health Authority’s approved licensing conditions.

Faris Al Mazmi, Director of the Clinical Audit and Control Department at DHA’s Health Regulation Sector emphasised the Authority’s support for the private medical sector, positioning it as a strategic partner to uphold exceptional services, adhere to health requirements, and enhance competitiveness regionally and globally as a vital sector attracting medical tourism.

Smart licensing

Al Mazmi explained that the Rased system for smart licensing and inspection of healthcare facilities in Dubai is based on cutting-edge technologies and smart solutions employed by the Authority to accelerate stakeholder service, enhance operational efficiency and performance.

It follows a methodology that upholds the best standards and quality practices in alignment with the Authority’s commitment to values of accountability, transparency, flexibility, innovation, and a focus on human-centric healthcare services.

5,000 healthcare facilities

He pointed out that the Rased system, which covers over 5,000 healthcare facilities in Dubai and approximately 60,000 healthcare professionals, actively contributes to streamlining data management through visual smart solutions.

These solutions enable the Authority’s staff to communicate with relevant individuals in healthcare facilities to provide the required service or conduct inspections. He emphasised the system’s importance in documenting and saving time and effort by expediting work processes, where transactions are completed within one day instead of five working days as previously seen in field inspections.

Private medical sector