His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has expressed his desire to provide comprehensive health insurance to residents of Sharjah.

Speaking during a telephone call on the “Direct Line” programme broadcast by Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, Sharjah Ruler said the government, within the framework, is working to provide health insurance, although it is expensive.

“We have received a proposal to provide comprehensive health insurance for all the residents of Sharjah. I told them that if we could do that, we would definitely do it. God willing, we will achieve this goal,” he said, expressing hope that such a day would come soon.

“It is our duty to provide the residents with a happy life, and to protect them, their children and the elderly among them,” he added.

Law exams

Meanwhile, speaking during the Direct Line programme, Dr Sheikh Sultan said that law examinations at the universities of Sharjah, Khorfakkan, Kalba, and Al Dhaid cannot be changed to a simple “yes or no” format.

Responding to a suggestion made by law students at the University of Khorfakkan, Dr Sheikh Sultan emphasised the importance of rigorous academic preparation for future legal professionals. During a telephone call on the “Direct Line” programme broadcast by Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, he explained that law students must develop the skills to write comprehensive legal documents and articulate their arguments effectively.

“After graduation, the law student will practice his work and go to court, and will be asked to write a petition and a complete report. How can he write these things when he is not used to them? The law student must be qualified to stand before the judge and respond to his answers in the correct legal ways.”

Work begins on Al Rafia Park

In the same programme, the Sharjah Ruler also announced that work has started on Al Rafia Park spanning over 30 square kilometres in the Al Batayeh area, describing the park as going to be the “most beautiful”.

Trucks diversion for safety

Additionally, Dr Sheikh Sultan said that plans were underway to divert trucks away from Al Dhaid Bridge, as heavy vehicle traffic has been disrupting visitors who come to enjoy Al Dhaid Lake. The bridge, designed with viewing areas for lake activities such as boat races and rowing, is not suitable for heavy truck traffic.