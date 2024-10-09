Dubai: Dubai Airports and the Community Development Authority (CDA) have joined hands to provide enhanced services to passengers with visible and hidden disabilities.

As part of a memorandum of understanding inked at AccessAbilities Expo 2024, Dubai Airports will incorporate CDA’s guidance to improve services, including using the Sanad communication platform. The Sanad Relay Centre connects people with hearing disabilities to sign language specialists through video calls. To support this, Dubai Airports — operators of Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central — Al Maktoum International (DWC), will map the service within its centres, procure necessary equipment, and train frontline staff.

The agreement was signed by Jamal Al-Hai, Deputy CEO of Dubai Airports, and Miatha Al Shamsi, CEO of Community Empowerment Sector of CDA, in the presence of Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of CDA.

During the signing ceremony Image Credit: Supplied

Joint effort

Al-Hai noted the agreement represents a joint effort to break down barriers and shape a future where air travel is accessible for everyone.

“Working with the CDA is crucial in our mission to make our airports a more inclusive space. Their insights will help us address specific needs, setting a new benchmark for how airports can support all travellers,” Al-Hai said.

Additionally, Dubai Airports will align its processes with CDA’s existing channels to safeguard the rights of people of determination. This includes linking the system to their customer service platform for quick and effective responses to any concerns. The partnership supports the integration of the Sanad Smart Card, offering tailored privileges and services for people with disabilities. Dubai Airports will help build a database to design targeted programmes and encourage wider stakeholder participation.

Essential support

Buhumaid noted: “This partnership underscores our commitment to promoting inclusivity and ensuring that Dubai is a city where everyone, regardless of their abilities, can thrive. Through this MoU, we aim to provide essential support and create solutions that will make air travel more accessible and enjoyable for people of determination.”

Also, a joint annual calendar of events will be curated, with Dubai Airports and CDA planning free events in collaboration with other people of determination centres. This collaboration further brings benefits such as expertise support for DXB’s Autism Project, joint promotional campaigns, enhanced staff training, and contributions to inclusive airport design principles.

“Together, we are setting a new standard in ensuring that all individuals have the opportunity to travel with dignity and ease,” Buhumaid underlined.