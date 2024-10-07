Dubai: Latest technology for assisting people of determination are on show at the sixth edition of AccessAbilities Expo, which opened at Dubai World Trade Centre on Monday.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group, inaugurated the three-day event where more than 250 exhibitors, international brands, and rehabilitation centres from more than 50 countries are participating.

Calling for a concerted social inclusion policy, Sheikh Ahmed noted the exhibition serves more than 50 million people of determination living in the region.

“The broad participation in this year’s edition provides an opportunity for connection between the community of people of determination and international exhibitors, benefiting both parties and enhancing Dubai and the UAE’s reputation as an international hub for assistive technologies and the exchange of ideas to build a better future for millions of people of determination and their families globally,” he said while stressing on more innovative tools to assist people of determination.

Smart glasses

At the event, Emirati students of mechatronics at the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) Academy are showcasing their solution of smart glasses for the blind, costing about Dh500.

“This is a prototype. It’s part of our graduation project to help people of determination. Even those who are blind or those with poor vision can read and learn,” said Rashed Mohammad Al Shamsi, who was motivated to make this smart glass after seeing the struggles of his relative with poor vision.

“He [Al Shamsi’s relative] couldn’t see properly. So, I came up with the idea to make smart glasses for the benefit of such people. We have included recommendations from the people of determination and made modifications to suit their needs.”

Al Shamsi with the smart glasses made by the team Image Credit: Ashwani Kumar/Gulf News

Apart from Al Shamsi, the team includes Eid Abdulla, Ali Ibrahim and Salem Ahmad. They use a safety glass, a camera, a microcontroller and a speaker to make this solution.

“The camera glued on top of a safety glass can capture the text, and through the microcontroller converts text to speech, which can be heard from the speaker. This is a low-cost solution at about Dh500. We can reduce costs further. We will try to make it affordable so that more people have access to this glass,” Al Shamsi said.

Accessibility App

Also being featured at the Expo is a location-based free app launched with tools to enhance accessibility for people of determination in the UAE.

Available in English and Arabic, the Accessibility App provides people of determination with a directory of accessible business and public locations, employment opportunities, hotel accommodations, certified clinics, hospitals and healthcare professionals, and more.

“The app currently covers more than 200 locations in Dubai. We plan to hit 2,000 in a few months. The app will give information about locations in the Emirates. It will cover GCC countries as well. It will improve the lives of people of determination in the GCC,” Myron Pincomb, CEO and board chairman of the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), told Gulf News.

IBCCES is a US-based provider of training and certification in cognitive disorders.

Pincomb said the app has been in use for the past few years in North America, and is now available in the UAE Image Credit: Ashwani Kumar/Gulf News

The app features dedicated sections for people with autism, hearing, and vision loss. The app also offers a wide range of venues catering to people of determination from restaurants to shops, offering wheelchair access and hosting special programmes. It showcases travel and entertainment options certified to welcome visitors with autism or sensory sensitivities, and visual assistance services for the blind or those with vision impairments.

Pincomb noted that the accessible hotel accommodation will provide details like braille signage, wheelchair ramps, communication boards for those with hearing disabilities, designated parking lots, etc. “You can also see actual images of the services. Users can write reviews as well.”

Pincomb pointed out that a user can check for employers offering jobs for people of determination by searching for job titles and the names of cities. He highlighted that the app has been in use for the past few years in North America, and has been introduced in the UAE for the first time.