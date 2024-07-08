Dr Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director General of Dubai Courts, said: “Dubai Courts is keen to make it easier for senior citizens and people of determination to obtain judicial services. We place the highest priority on enhancing rapid and easy access to the services as part of our efforts to create a judicial environment characterised by transparency, efficiency, and efficient delivery of justice.”

Mohammed Al Obaidli, Executive Director of the Claims Management Sector of Dubai Courts, stated: “The new initiative supports the goals of Dubai Social Agenda 33 to strengthen the social system through protection, care, and empowerment. Dubai Courts is committed to play a key role in social development by offering efficient and reliable services. This forms parts of our efforts to provide streamlined, accessible procedures, and further raise Dubai Courts’ position as a leader in judicial services,” he added.

Al Obaidli said the new initiative includes the following services:

• Shore: Voluntary legal consultation services in cooperation with accredited law firms in Dubai.

• Sanad: Voluntary legal representation in cases, in partnership with accredited law firms in Dubai.

• Postponement and exemption from fees: Assistance for litigants who are unable to pay legal fees by postponing or exempting them.

• Aoun: Support for financially insolvent litigants who cannot pay expert costs of professional services in cases, in partnership with accredited service providers.

• Courts of Goodness: Assistance in paying the debts of insolvent people against whom judicial rulings were issued by Dubai Courts.

• Al Adheed Services: Providing Al Adheed Centers’ services free of charge to the targeted groups.

• Qareeb: Transfer service to Dubai Courts services.

Additional services include:

• Priority service in service centres

• Priority call centre services

• Dedicated parking

• Rooms allocated for video calling

The new services can be obtained through the following channels:

• Call Centre: 043347777.

• Service centres across Dubai