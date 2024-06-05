The memorandum also includes other areas of cooperation aimed at developing judicial work in Dubai. Among these areas are the development of the legislative process, legislative and legal education, which includes the exchange of notes and information on legislative projects, providing newly issued legislations, legal research, and participation in seminars, conferences, and workshops. The collaborative effort also includes the advancement of institutional work, training, and the exchange of legal expertise and knowledge.

The memorandum also stipulates the appointment of a coordinator to serve as a point of contact for both parties, who will be responsible for following up on the exchanged documents and correspondences, and effectively implementing the terms of the memorandum.

The agreement was signed by Professor Dr Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Dubai Courts, and Ahmed bin Masar, Secretary-General of the Supreme Legislation Committee.