This follows an agreement between Dubai Public Prosecution (DPP) and e& Enterprise to streamline remote investigation and litigation in Dubai.

Operated by the DPP via a central operations hub, the pioneering platform will be integrated with the systems of key stakeholders including Dubai Courts, Dubai Police and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA).

The project is in line with Dubai’s commitment to develop and modernise the judicial system in accordance with the highest international standards. It also reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to raise excellence in Dubai’s judicial system and establish it as the world’s fastest and most efficient in delivering judicial services.

The innovative platform will deliver a unified investigation and litigation system that is accessible remotely.

Key features of the system include centralised storage, archiving capabilities, and the capacity to schedule remote interviews and reserve spaces in multiple locations including police stations, prisons, courts, and DPP investigation rooms. The system aims to enhance communication among prosecutors, lawyers, translators, witnesses, and other crucial stakeholders, ensuring high-quality visual and audio communication while maintaining stringent confidentiality and privacy standards.

The agreement was signed by Counsellor Dr. Ali Humaid bin Khatam, Senior Advocate General, Head of the Remote Investigation and Litigation System Project Team, and Salvador Anglada, CEO of e& Enterprise.

Bin Khatam said: “We have commenced the initial phases of implementing the innovative project, which stands as the world’s first-of-its-kind and represents a pioneering advancement in the judicial sector. This intelligent, integrated platform links diverse stakeholders and will be managed by the Dubai Public Prosecution from a central operations hub. The hub will oversee, coordinate, and document operations, facilitating rapid decision-making and ensuring alignment of all involved parties with the project’s objectives.”

Bin Khatam added that the implementation of the new system is an important step towards DPP’s commitment to accelerating judicial procedures while improving vital processes such as data collection and the generation of important statistics such as the number of cases handled remotely and the duration of each investigation.

He explained that the centralised operations room will enhance investigation processes by managing appointments scheduled by the prosecutor, which will be displayed within the operations room and coordinated with relevant parties. Similarly, for court proceedings, the system schedules sessions and facilitates coordination with partners, including the police, judge, and prosecutor. The platform allows direct system access and provides an external link for seamless participation by external parties, he noted.

“The project is progressing smoothly, with initial steps involving strategic partnerships and the setup of state-of-the-art investigation rooms. Currently, we’re focused on establishing and equipping the central operations room with cutting-edge technologies in line with our partnership with e& Enterprise. Scheduled for completion by 2026, this initiative aims to enhance the efficiency of our investigation and litigation processes, strengthen the judicial system, and improve justice delivery in the emirate with a focus on speed, accuracy, and integrity. Moreover, it ensures operational resilience during crises," he added.