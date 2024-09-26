Dubai: Dubai Airports just set a new standard for accessible travel with the opening of its first Assisted Travel Lounge at Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport (DXB), on September 26. Not only is this lounge designed specially to cater to the diverse needs of People of Determination (POD), including those with autism and hidden disabilities, the lounge offers a safe and comfortable space for unaccompanied minors.

A joint venture between Dubai Airports and dnata, the lounge operator, the Assisted Travel Lounge is part of a multi-million-dirham program aimed at expanding accessibility and inclusivity at DXB. This pilot lounge is the first of its kind, with plans to open similar facilities in other terminals in the future.

“This lounge reflects our dedication to ensuring that DXB is a welcoming space for People of Determination,” said Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Airports.

“It is a unique facility, meticulously designed to align with Dubai’s vision of being a truly inclusive city for all,” he added.

This lounge reflects our dedication to ensuring that DXB is a welcoming space for People of Determination - Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Airports

The lounge's interior design was created by Dubai Airports' design team and incorporates elements that prioritise user needs and enhance the overall guest experience. Features include designated wheelchair areas, tactile surfaces, dedicated seating for the hearing-impaired, a decompression zone for individuals with autism.

According to Claudia Vaca, Senior Manager, experience design development for DXB: “The decompression zone is designed for autistic passengers, when they need to take a break from the overwhelming noise and activity in the departure area at the airport. It is built with walls and floors that have autism specifications, to conceal outside noise.”

The decompression zone is designed for autistic passengers, when they need to take a break from the overwhelming noise Image Credit: Supplied

The lounge also has a dedicated area for unaccompanied minors. Vaca added that only staff will have access to this part of the lounge, so unaccompanied minor passengers are safe.

She added that POD passengers who wish to use these facilities will have to get their lanyards in the landside area, which is right before the check-in counters. Information desk staff or airport staff can guide passengers to the lanyard collection areas.

The lounge is expected to open to POD and passengers on the autism spectrum from Monday, September 30.

Jaffar Dawood, Senior Vice President, Airport Operations - UAE and MEA, dnata, said, “We are committed to making air travel more inclusive and accommodating for passengers with diverse needs. This unique lounge marks an important milestone in providing extra comfort and care to people of determination.”

The Assisted Travel Lounge is part of Dubai Airports' broader POD strategy, which includes a range of initiatives to ensure an inclusive and seamless travel experience.

According to a press release issued by the Dubai Airports, These initiatives include the Sunflower Lanyard Programme, bespoke hidden disability service training for airport employees, complimentary parking, dedicated taxis, and wheelchair services.