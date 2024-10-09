Dubai: By improving accessibility in public spaces, beaches and buildings, local authorities in Dubai are making great strides in becoming the world’s friendliest city for the people of determination.

Dubai Municipality has been enhancing ease of access in public spaces through innovative urban design and infrastructure that meet international standards.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of the municipality, noted that their efforts go beyond providing services, but serve as a model for cities worldwide.

“Our services not only cater to the needs of people of determination but also serve as a model for other cities that aspire to build inclusive communities,” Al Hajri said.

The municipality highlighted its ongoing works at the AccessAbilities Expo.

Accessible children’s play areas, public parks and tactile maps (Braille) at the entrances of the parks for the visually impaired to understand the layout of the facilities, are features that have now become a norm. Meanwhile, smart guidance systems have been installed at Dubai Frame and other municipal facilities to help people with hearing and visual impairments get real-time navigation and tracking assistance. Significantly, the municipality installed the world’s longest Braille handrail at Dubai Frame. The handrail, installed on emergency staircases, includes Braille in five international languages and provides critical guidance in emergency situations. Al Mamzar Park adopted an advanced emergency evacuation system specifically designed for people of determination.

Safe beach access

The municipality has installed a 73-metre-long beach access platform for people of determination at Jumeirah Beach 2. It has dedicated swimming lanes and other features, including dedicated shower areas and changing facilities.

Al Mamzar Beach is equipped with free-of-charge special swimming chairs that enable people of determination to safely access the sea and enjoy the water.

The municipality has ensured accessible paths to the beach areas, as well as specially designed beach beds providing an inclusive beach experience.