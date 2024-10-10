Sheikh Hamdan interacted with participants from various countries as they highlighted key trends in government administration globally and emphasised the need for innovative thinking to improve government services and enhance quality of life for communities at large. He discussed with participants ways to enhance intergovernmental cooperation and optimise training and talent development to spur government performance and address new challenges presented by a rapidly changing world.

Key initiatives

He also highlighted the UAE government’s key initiatives in institutional management, public services, capacity building, leadership development, and fostering a culture of excellence and quality across sectors.

“The International Programme for Government Directors reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance knowledge cooperation with countries and governments worldwide. This initiative aims to develop global competencies in public administration that can effectively address future challenges and make a significant impact,” he said.

He highlighted that the programme demonstrates the UAE’s commitment to sharing its unique experience in public administration with countries around the world, thereby contributing to their current and future development. This initiative further solidifies the UAE’s leadership role in shaping the future of global governance.

“The future requires innovative leaders who can adapt to rapid changes and effectively address increasing challenges with efficiency and flexibility. The International Programme for Government Directors plays a pivotal role in developing innovative strategies for the future of public administration, equipping government leaders with advanced skills to foster innovation and creativity within their organisations, ultimately enhancing their operational frameworks to build a better future for their communities,” His Highness added.

Developing leadership skills

The International Programme for Government Directors, developed by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development and the Government Experience Exchange Programme, aims to enhance leadership skills for senior officials from participating countries. It equips them with governance tools and models inspired by the UAE’s successful experiences, empowering them to create future-ready frameworks that strengthen their governments and improve public administration.

Field visits

Participants in the event, including ministers, deputy ministers, directors general, and their assistants from various countries, will take part in field visits until October 19 to learn about the UAE’s best practices across sectors such as the economy, trade, entrepreneurship, education, space, future foresight, international cooperation, Artificial Intelligence, digital transformation, and youth empowerment. The visits will also feature interactive sessions with top leaders and decision-makers, aiming to strengthen participants’ leadership skills, provide strategic insights on future challenges in public administration, and equip them with the tools to drive government sector progress.

Exploring best practices

During their field visits, participants in the International Programme for Government Directors will explore the UAE’s best practices in policy development, government leadership, and innovation in public performance. They will also closely examine initiatives aimed at diversifying the national economy and promoting a knowledge-based economic model, besides learning about support programmes for small and medium enterprises.

Additionally, participants will have the chance to draw upon the UAE’s efforts to foster innovation and develop a generation of innovators to drive sustainable development, highlighting the country’s leadership in adopting advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence to enhance quality of life.

