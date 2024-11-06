Dubai: The UAE Journalists Association will hold a special celebration from January 12 to 16, 2025 to mark its silver jubilee.

The event will feature the participation of delegations and officials from leading international and regional press organisations, including the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), the Union of Arab Journalists, the Gulf Press Union, the West Asia-Pacific Journalists Union, and the African Journalists Union.

As part of the celebrations honouring the Association’s 25th anniversary, founded on January 27, 2000, the Permanent Office of the Union of Arab Journalists will convene. Representing journalists from across the Arab world, the Union brings together heads of various press unions and associations. The anniversary festivities will also coincide with Dubai hosting the third meeting of the Gulf Journalists Union’s Board and the Union’s inaugural General Assembly.

Fadila Al Muaini Fadila Al Muaini, Chairperson of the UAE Journalists Association, revealed details of the five-day programme, highlighting that the celebration will welcome representatives from esteemed Arab, GCC, and international press associations. More than 200 media professionals and journalists are expected to attend. The event will honour distinguished Emirati and Arab journalists, reflecting the Association’s role and reputation nationally, regionally, and internationally over the past 25 years.

Al Muaini expressed her gratitude to the relevant authorities for their efforts in facilitating arrival procedures for international guests and warmly welcoming delegations from prominent press organisations. These included the International Federation of Journalists, led by Dominic Bradley; the Union of Arab Journalists, led by Muayad Al Lami; the Gulf Press Union, led by Issa Al Shayji; and the West Asia and Pacific Journalists Union, led by Sabina Inderjit.

Celebration programmes

Al Muaini highlighted that the celebration’s programme will feature a series of dialogue sessions and specialised seminars addressing the ethical responsibilities of the media in the digital era, emphasising the balance between freedom of expression and professional standards. The sessions will also tackle key challenges facing the media sector today. She reiterated that the Association’s mission is rooted in a deep commitment to freedom and the expression of opinion, serving as a major platform to encourage positive contributions and advance the UAE’s national achievements.

“By providing an open platform for exchanging ideas and perspectives, the Association aims to foster an integrated media community that promotes awareness, constructive dialogue, and supports journalists in fulfilling their roles as truth-bearers and voices of society, all of which contribute to elevating human and professional values within the media landscape,” Al Muaini added.

Emirates Journalism Award

Recently, the Association launched the Emirates Journalism Award, which aims to celebrate and recognise outstanding contributions by national media professionals and institutions, as part of its four-year strategy (2025-2028).

The new strategy aligns with the Association’s upcoming silver jubilee celebrations in January 2025, marking a significant milestone since its establishment. It also demonstrates the Association’s dedication to remaining true to its message of being a cornerstone of journalistic development, upholding the principles of press freedom, supporting state policies, and serving as a platform for informed discourse

The award features three main categories:

1. Inspiring Media Personality, which honours individuals who have played a pivotal role in shaping and advancing the media landscape in the UAE

2. Innovative Media Foundation which recognises organisations that have achieved a significant transformation in how content is presented