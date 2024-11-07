Dubai: While the serene Dubai Creek separates Bur Dubai and Deira, did you know there is an underwater pedestrian tunnel connecting these two historic districts?

The Al Shindagha pedestrian tunnel is a lesser-known alternative to other transport options, such as roads, abras, water taxis, the metro, and the Infinity Bridge. This engineering marvel offers residents a quick, safe, free of cost and easy walk beneath the Dubai Creek while linking two popular places ingrained in Dubai’s cultural history.

How to approach

Just a few minutes from the Al Shindagha Museum’s parking area, the underpass is almost hidden, with no signage leading to it but only a signboard marking its entrance.

As you enter the well-lit underpass, you will see a few slopes with handrails leading down into the tunnel. Once you reach the deepest point, there is a long stretch of flat walkway. While walking through, it hardly feels as if you’re crossing the Creek waters on foot.

Gulf News visited the tunnel and found only a few regular users over the weekend.

“I have been using this tunnel to reach Diera for nearly a year, mostly on weekends. I love the convenience, but not many people know about this,” said Wajahat Shoukat, who lives in one of Dubai’s oldest neighbourhoods.

Underwater pedestrian tunnel is the easy and fast way of crossing the Dubai Creek free of cost Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Seven-minute walk

Al Shindagha, well known for its heritage, is home to the historic museum showcasing Dubai’s rich history, and the tunnel leads users to the iconic gold and spice souks in nearby Deira. The cool and broad tunnel allows residents to escape the busy traffic and the hot sun.

“This underpass helps save up to 30 minutes. I park my car in Al Shindagha and take this pedestrian underpass to Deira. It hardly takes a walk of five to seven minutes,” said Zain Sardar, who works at a shop.

Ashwani Kumar/Gulf News

Fitness-friendly route

The tunnel is increasingly popular with residents looking for a pedestrian-friendly fitness route within the urban environment.

“It’s become part of my evening walk for the last few months. Walking from Shindagha to Deira is refreshing, and it’s a fantastic way to stay fit while also enjoying the souk vibes,” said Mathul Mathews, a business development manager. “This tunnel encourages sustainable travel, reduces a few cars on the road, promotes healthy living, and bridges Dubai’s past, present and future.”

Mathual Mathews often uses Al Shindagha underwater tunnel to cross the Dubai Creek Image Credit: Ashwani Kumar/Gulf News

More than a shortcut

The tunnel not only saves time for users but offers a unique journey under the Creek that connects two culturally rich parts of Dubai, making it an experience in itself.

“I have been here for the past few years. Using this tunnel is not just a shortcut. It’s a link between two worlds. It reminds me of how Dubai has grown from its roots,” said Rameez Raja.

Painted in a distinctive brown, the well-maintained tunnel is monitored 24/7 through CCTV by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). Cycling, spitting, sleeping, smoking, urinating, playing, or eating inside the tunnel is strictly prohibited. Megaphones are installed at key points for security guards to communicate with users in case of violations or emergencies.