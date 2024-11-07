Sharjah: The Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language is a milestone, cultural unifier, and represents a groundbreaking development in linguistic research, leading luminaries said at the Sharjah International Book Fair 2024.

Announcing the publication of 127 volumes of the monumental work, top officials from the Arabic Language Academy termed it a pioneering step in preserving the cultural and linguistic legacy of the Arab nation.

“This ambitious project is not just a collection of volumes or encyclopedias documenting words and their meanings. It is a bridge connecting the nation’s past and present, providing future generations with a deeper understanding of the evolution of their language,” Mohamed Hassan Khalaf, a member of the Board of Trustees of the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah, said during the press conference.

Monumental achievement

“At the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah, we view the Historical Dictionary as a monumental achievement that serves not only one nation but all Arabic-speaking countries. It is a cultural unifier, proving that Arab cooperation can yield impactful projects with lasting influence,” Khalaf said.

The dictionary features about 73,000 entries, covering more than 21.5 million words. It draws from 351,000 historical citations, covering 11,300 linguistic roots, culminating in a mammoth 91,000 pages of scholarly content.

Significant milestone

In a written address to attendees, His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, described the dictionary’s completion as a “significant milestone” for both the Arab and Islamic worlds.

This monumental effort reflects a collective Arab collaboration, with more than 20 linguistic and academic institutions from across the Arab world contributing to the work. It stands as a testament to the richness and diversity of the Arabic language throughout history.

Dr Amhad Safi Al-Mostaghanemi, Secretary General of the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah and Executive Director of the Dictionary, pointed out that the dictionary is a “product of a profound scientific and cultural vision” that transcends mere linguistic documentation.

Comprehensive reference

“This dictionary reflects the academy’s ambition to provide a comprehensive reference that traces the development of the Arabic language from its early beginnings to the present day. With the support of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, we have been able to turn this dream into reality.”

Professor Mohammad Al-Saoudi, coordinator of the Jordanian team and university professor, highlighted the role of modern technologies in the project, stating: