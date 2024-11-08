With another international break looming, this weekend marks the final round of Premier League action until November 23rd, leaving fans with a two-week wait for their next taste of English top-flight football.

But fear not - this weekend’s fixtures are packed with thrilling matchups that promise to ease the sting of the upcoming break.

Among the clashes, Arsenal take on Chelsea in a heated London derby, Brighton face Manchester City in a test of resilience for Pep Guardiola's side and Liverpool host an in-form Aston Villa in what promises to be a high-energy battle at Anfield.

Here’s a closer look at the biggest talking points heading into each of those matches.

Will Manchester City stop the rot?

Manchester City find themselves in a rare rough patch. Whisper it quietly, but the blue side of Manchester is enduring three consecutive defeats across all competitions. Midfielder Bernardo Silva admitted the team was in a "dark place," while manager Pep Guardiola, unfazed, framed it as a challenge he’s ready to tackle.

The first step in that challenge comes Saturday evening, when City face a tricky trip to the Amex Stadium to take on Brighton. The Seagulls will be eager to capitalise on City’s weakened midfield, as Rodri's absence has left a notable gap. Bournemouth exploited this last weekend, while Sporting CP found success by targeting Mateo Kovacic’s vulnerabilities in midfield.

Manchester City are on a three game winless run Image Credit: AFP

Brighton are well-prepared to test City in the middle of the park, ranking third in the league for tackles in the middle third with 79, while sitting second in attempted take-ons (216) and fourth for progressive carries (215).

On the other hand, City’s defence has shown cracks, conceding 10 shots from "fast breaks" - the fifth highest in the Premier League. With Brighton’s counter-attacking prowess, City may face another stern test.

Arsenal and Chelsea face off in London Derby

Like City, Arsenal also find themselves under pressure. The Gunners have gone winless in the Premier League for over a month, with their last victory dating back to October 5th against Southampton, leaving them fifth in the standings.

Chelsea, under new manager Enzo Maresca, sit one spot above them, exceeding expectations with an evolving style of play that emphasises breaking the high press with composed passing from the back.

It’s early days, but Maresca’s approach has made Chelsea a tough, entertaining side to face. However, can they put this new style to the test against Arsenal? They’ve already fallen short against Liverpool and City, while being held to a draw by Manchester United.

Cole Palmer will create problems for Arsenal Image Credit: AFP

Beating weaker teams is essential, but challenging the league’s top sides often determines who contends come spring.

Arsenal, too, need a win to keep their title ambitions alive. Captain Martin Ødegaard’s return from injury will be crucial; his absence has visibly stunted Arsenal’s creativity. The Gunners’ progressive passes per 90 minutes have dropped from 55.4 last season to 39.8 this season, a drop that has slowed their fluid ball movement.

A loss could see Arsenal fall as low as eighth, up to 10 points adrift from the top.

Van Nistelrooy’s farewell game?

Ruud van Nistelrooy may be set for a send-off this weekend if Manchester United’s game against Leicester City is his last in the dugout. Appointed interim manager after Erik ten Hag’s departure, the former United star looks likely to depart once new boss Ruben Amorim brings in his own coaching staff.

The Dutchman has overseen a promising run, including a recent 5-2 victory over Leicester in the Carabao Cup. While Sunday’s league clash promises a different test, Van Nistelrooy has the squad in form, with wins over Leicester and PAOK and a draw against Chelsea.

Van Nistelrooy could bid farewell to Old Trafford this weekend Image Credit: AFP

United will need to be cautious of Leicester’s Jamie Vardy, who, at 37, is enjoying an impressive season with four goals and an assist. Though on paper this may seem like a smoother match for Van Nistelrooy’s farewell, it’s worth noting United have won only one of their last three home league games against the Foxes.