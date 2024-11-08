Dubai: Cryptocurrencies are having a high wattage moment, with Bitcoin crossing $75,000 as soon as a win for Donald Trump became clear. The limelight is also being shed on stablecoins, which has been getting attention from UAE investors over the year.

Retail-sized transfers ($10K and below) accounted for 6% of stablecoin-backed values received in the UAE over the first sic months, while professional-sized ($10k to $1million), institutional-sized ($1million to $10million) and large institutional-sized ($10million and above) accounted for 40%, 34%, and 20%, respectively.

“It is important to note that in terms of volume of stablecoin transfers in the UAE, retail-sized transactions were by far the majority at 93%,” said a statement. “This indicates a highly active market for retail investors who are likely using stablecoins as a means to trade in and out of other virtual assets.”

The value of stablecoins received by services in the UAE totaled more than $9.8 billion, a 55% increase from a year ago.

Stablecoins now account for the largest share of crypto activity in the UAE (51%), with Bitcoin at 19% and Ether making up 9%.