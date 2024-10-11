Dubai: Thinking of adopting a pet in the UAE? It can be as easy as clicking on an app.

That’s what Dubai-based sisters Raya and Raneem Jaghoub are offering through 'Bearlot’s Furry Friends' (BFF), an app designed to simplify the adoption process for UAE residents. Named after their pet chow chows Bear and Merlot, the app connects rescue groups, potential adopters, and service providers, creating a more efficient adoption experience.

For the uninitiated, pet adoption in the UAE can be challenging, and often frustrating. Prospective pet parents often face inconsistent rules set by rescue groups and individuals, alongside adoption fees ranging from Dh2,000 to Dh6,000.

Long-time Dubai residents Raya and Raneem Jaghoub have followed their passion in launching the pet focused app. Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News

Welfare groups, however, argue that many of the animals they rescue are found in dire conditions, requiring significant medical care. The rules and fees are in place to ensure the pets are not abandoned again.

Recognising these pain points, Raya and Raneem address key issues such as lack of detailed information on available rescues and the need for transparency in the adoption process.

While the adoption process is free, users can opt for a paid subscription, starting at Dh35.99 for one month and Dh329.9 for a year. The free version allows up to three adoption applications at a time, while the paid ‘boosters’ increase this to five applications, said Raneem.

What inspired BFF?

Raya and Raneem have been residents of the UAE since 2008. "We went abroad to study and returned to Dubai seeking work," said Raya. While the sisters had always wanted to do something in the pet space, the motivation to launch BFF intensified after a personal experience involving another chow chow.

“The dog was a companion to our pets, and they often played together,” said Raya. “Unfortunately, the owner was irresponsible. During the pandemic, the owner took the four-year-old dog for a walk in the extreme heat.

“The dog suffered a heat stroke and was abandoned at a rescue group’s doorstep. Sadly, he died due to complications from the heat stroke."

What the BFF app does is smooth out processes related to pet adoption and listing rescued animals who could find homes. Image Credit: Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News

This incident inspired them to enter the animal welfare space. With many rescue groups already working in the UAE, they decided to make an impact by launching an app that would streamline the adoption process and support rescue groups and individuals serious about adopting.

Self-funded

The app is currently self-funded and has a team of seven employees. “Raya and I had good careers before we launched the business,” said Raneem. “Our savings from our job allowed us to fund the business. For now, we are self-funded and can grow it at the current pace. We hired a team for the app development and tested the UIX.”

Rescue groups in the UAE heavily depend on social media to promote pets for adoption. “However, information gets lost on platforms like Facebook, making it hard for adoption requests to be seen,” added Raneem. “Moreover, financial burdens related to medical expenses for rescues are common.”

The app aims to streamline the process and offer discounts on services like vet care.

“Currently, there are four rescue groups onboarded on the app,” said Raya. “The onboarding process takes time, as many rescuers have full-time jobs and volunteer on the side.”

How the app works

The BFF platform aims to improve communication between rescue groups and potential adopters, ensuring transparency.

The sisters said the majority of the investment went into developing the app, which has been designed with a chat feature that connects the rescue group with the pet parent only after they have filled out an exhaustive form that meets adoption prerequisites.

The app does not take a cut of the adoption fee, said Raneem. “If rescue groups don’t have an official license, or an accreditation, to operate, the adoption fee goes directly to a vet clinic,” she said.

The platform ensures that adoption and foster fees are transparent, so users know where their money goes.

Subscription

While most of the app's services and features are not-for-profit, the sisters charge a subscription fee for enhanced and ‘booster’ services.

“There are tiered subscription models for managing the profiles of existing pets, even if they’re not adopted or fostered through the app,” said Raneem. “Subscribers can track medical records, vet appointments, deworming, and tick reminders.”