In a bold move towards the future, XPeng, China’s electric vehicle giant, unveiled its “Iron” humanoid robot in a stunning reveal at its AI Day event.

This state-of-the-art robot, with agility and precision inspired by human motion, is set to revolutionise manufacturing.

The announcement signifies XPeng’s automation drive, marking a dramatic shift toward efficiency and innovation in EV production and setting a new standard in China’s high-tech landscape.

The robot, developed over five years, features advanced joint and motion capabilities and assists with tasks in XPeng’s factories and stores.

What to know about Iron robot:

Height: 5 foot 10 inches

Weight: 154 lbs (70kg)

Joints: 60+ joints

Degrees of freedom: 200 (total)

Brain: XPeng's Turing AI chip

Technology: Shared from its vehicles

‘Like Optimus’

The Iron robot, which resembles Tesla’s Optimus, can walk on two legs and grip items with dual-finger hands, marking XPeng’s strategic pivot toward diversified AI applications.

While Tesla’s Optimus has garnered attention in the US, XPeng’s iron reflects China’s commitment to catching up with — and potentially leading — the field of robotic assistance and automation within industry settings​.

The company also revealed its “Kunpeng” Super Electric System, based on high-voltage silicon carbide technology for extended-range EVs.

XPeng said it is integrating Iron into its production processes, eventually expanding their use to public-facing roles.

Kunpeng Super Electric System The Kunpeng Super Electric System, developed by XPeng, is an advanced high-voltage powertrain designed to enhance the range, efficiency, and charging speed of electric vehicles.



It uses silicon carbide technology, which optimises energy conversion and reduces power loss, supporting XPeng's vision for long-range, high-performance EVs.



This system aligns with XPeng’s focus on integrating cutting-edge electric vehicle technology to improve user experience and vehicle efficiency.



Deliveries

As of the end of October 2024, XPeng delivered 122,478 vehicles – a 21 per cent jump from the same period in 2023.

In October alone, XPeng delivered 23,917 vehicles, which was a record for the company and a 20 per cent increase from the same month in 2023.

XPeng’s expanded AI and electric vehicle tech efforts, including a planned “robotaxi” launch in 2026, are part of its broader push for innovation and market growth across regions.

Advancements

At XPeng's annual Tech Day, the company highlighted its broader tech ambitions, presenting advancements in autonomous driving, AI, and even flying cars, as per Electrek.

In revealing Iron’s full training video at its Guangzhou factory, XPeng stated that “the end-to-end large model gives it the ability to walk, and fingers that can perform tasks including grasping, holding, and placing items.”

Iron can collaborate with people to assist in production, worth with incoming material robot delivery vehicles, parts sorting, screw installation, full process autonomous driving and AI large model drive.

Previously, XPeng revealed its PX5 robot prototype, a bipedal humanoid robot capable of navigating various terrains, handling tasks, and interacting with objects with precision.

XPeng envisions future use cases for Iron, with a plan to bring these robots to market over the coming year.

Large-scale deployment

This drive complements the company’s rapid advancements in smart transportation and integrated AI, positioning XPeng as a leader in China's tech-driven EV industry.