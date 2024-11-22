Global technology brand HONOR has announced pre-orders for its latest addition to the X Series, HONOR X9c . This unbreakable AI smartphone builds on the success of its predecessor while also introducing several industry-first features. Its innovative drop, water and heat resistance features make HONOR X9c a compelling investment for anyone seeking a smartphone that can withstand the wear and tear of daily life.

In addition, HONOR X9c is designed to elevate the user experience with a host of innovative AI features powered by MagicOS 8.0. With AI Magic Portal, users can enjoy seamless navigation as the device intelligently directs them to the right apps.

Furthermore, the camera is enhanced with AI Motion Sensing, allowing for precise capture of dynamic moments. The AI Eraser further simplifies photo editing by effortlessly removing unwanted elements from images. Together, these features make HONOR X9c an ideal choice for users who value cutting-edge technology and a more intuitive smartphone experience.

Image Credit: Supplied

HONOR X9c is available for pre-order in four captivating colours - Titanium Purple, Titanium Black, Sunrise Orange, and Jade Cyan. Consumers can pre-order HONOR X9c via HONOR Online Store, HONOR Experience Store, Sharaf DG, Emax, Jumbo, Noon, Amazon, Virgin Megastore, Etisalat by e&, Carrefour, Ecity and other retail shops at a price of Dh1,299. Upon pre-order, consumers will get free gifts worth Dh497 including HONOR Choice Earbuds X5, HONOR Care 12-month Accidental Damage Protection and HONOR Talents Case.

Durability without compromise

HONOR X9c raises the bar for smartphone durability with its next generation of HONOR Drop-Resistant Design. Enhanced with ultra-tempered glass and advanced protective shields, HONOR X9c can withstand drops from heights up to two metres. This makes HONOR X9c the perfect choice for users looking for a durable, everyday device that offers flagship durability features but on a friendly budget.

With an impressive operational range, the battery can perform exceptionally well even in temperatures spanning from -30 degrees Celsius to 55 degrees Celsius. Adding to this, it also features IP65M water and dust resistance and a three-layer waterproof structure to keep out dust and dirt. Capable of remaining fully functional even after submersion in water up to 25cm deep for five minutes, HONOR X9c easily resists water damage and accidental splashes, making it the perfect companion for outdoor explorers who need a smartphone that can keep up with their adventures.

Achieving the five-star comprehensive reliability certification from Switzerland’s SGS, HONOR X9c is distinguished by its outstanding smartphone protection, highlighting HONOR’s dedication to quality and durability in every device.

Intelligent smartphone photography, enhanced by AI

Equipped with incredible AI features, HONOR X9c redefines the smartphone photography experience, giving users powerful tools to refine their photographs into stunning shots every time. HONOR AI Motion Sensing helps to capture sharp, dynamic photographs of subjects in motion with incredible precision, and intelligently identifies scenes using an AI network trained on over eight million images. From sports days to gatherings with friends, it’s never been easier to capture life’s moments in vivid detail.

Image Credit: Supplied

For moments when a captured photograph contains unintended distractions, HONOR’s AI Eraser can be used to quickly remove unwanted elements with a single click. Whether it’s background pedestrians or unappealing graffiti on a building, AI Eraser can seamlessly erase objects while intelligently filling in the background to complete the image. These AI features not only improve photographs but also simplify the editing process, ensuring that every special moment is captured in the best way possible.

All-day battery life for ultimate endurance

HONOR X9c introduces the industry’s first 6600mAh silicon-carbon battery, which provides users with extended power for all of their needs throughout the day. On a single charge, users can enjoy up to 48.4 hours of music streaming and 25.8 hours of online video playback, making HONOR X9c the perfect choice for those who enjoy consuming content on the go. When the battery drops to 2 per cent, the AI Superpower Saving Mode maintains continuous calls for up to 50 minutes, ensuring essential communication is not interrupted. When it’s time to recharge, the 66W wired HONOR SuperCharge can quickly bring the phone battery up to a full charge, and users can activate the ultra-fast charging mode for even faster recharging.