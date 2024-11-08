Nairobi: Dubai’s flagship airline opened its first Emirates World store in Africa in Nairobi, Kenya. This opening introduces the airline’s refreshed retail store concept to Africa for the first time, with more stores planned across the market in the coming months, the airline said in a statement.

The Emirates World store was inaugurated by Adil Al Ghaith, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations, Center, in the presence of Dr Salim Alnaqbi, UAE Ambassador to Kenya.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, said, “We are pleased to bring our reimagined retail store concept to Africa for the first time, elevating our customer experience in Kenya and then in more destinations across the continent in the coming months.” The retail space at the store is over 330 m2 and is designed as an open-plan, lounge-like environment.