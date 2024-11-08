Dubai: Foggy weather conditions continued over most parts of Abu Dhabi's Al Ain and Al Dhafra region today. Fog also affected some parts of Dubai, Sharjah on November 8.

The Met office issued red and yellow alerts across coastal and internal areas for fog until 9am.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) fog was reported over Madinat Hind in Dubai, Khalifa College, Remah, Al Khtam road towards Al Khaznah, and Sweihan regions in Al Ain, over Liwa road towards Madinat Zayed, Mukhayriz, Tal Al Sarab, Bu Hamra, and Hamim road in Al Dhafra region.

Foggy conditions were also reported over Al Maktoum International Airport, over Al Arjan, Al Ajban, and Al Wathba in Abu Dhabi.

Motorists were urged to drive carefully due to fog formation causing a deterioration in horizontal visibility. It is reported to drop even further at times, over some coastal and internal areas until 9am, today.

According to the NCM, partly cloudy conditions are to expected at times, with humidity by night in some coastal and internal areas.

The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 31 and 37 degree Celsius, while the lowest temperatures are expected to be between 17 and 22 degree Celsius in the internal regions of the UAE.