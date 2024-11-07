Five-year-old Emirati girl, Alia Mohammad Almusharakh, is one of the few children who can actually say she dined with a US President. After Donald Trump was re-elected to become the US President on November 6, Dunia Tayarer, Alia’s mum, recalled their Christmas dinner with Trump in 2023.

Tayarer told Gulf News in an exclusive interview: “We were invited two months prior to Christmas and after the entire process was done, we got to meet him at the dinner.”

“Christmas dinner at Trump’s residence is an intimate event, where children are not usually allowed. But they made an exception for Alia since we were invited all the way from Dubai,” Tayarer said.

“I remember he mentioned he loves Dubai,” she added.

She told Gulf News how her daughter was praised for being smart by people around her at the dinner.

Tayarer recalled an instance when Alia met with Trump’s personal photographer, Michelle McMinn, who had just returned after a trip from Egypt. “Michelle showed Alia the earrings she was wearing and mentioned it was Cleopatra. But Alia corrected her and said the image was that of Nefertiti. Michelle and some others immediately checked if Alia was right, and she was,” said Tayarer.

When Tayarer was asked how Alia was so smart, she proudly replied, “Because she’s a Dubai child.”

The invite-only Christmas dinner is an event where pictures with Trump aren’t allowed until he asks, according to Tayarer. “But, when he spoke to Alia, Trump, who calls her ‘Princess’, asked her if she wanted to take a picture,” she added.