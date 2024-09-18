"It connects public and private taxis as well as licensed individual vehicles with passengers in the emirate through secure and approved electronic communication platforms and smart applications. This supports the emirate’s goals of reducing its carbon footprint by increasing the operational efficiency of taxis and transport systems in general.”

Al Marzouqi added, “Abu Dhabi Mobility aims to enhance and develop transport services in the emirate, represented in providing digital connectivity services between passengers and transport operators in the emirate, with the aim of offering safe, fast, and convenient services to users.”

The trial phase of using the Yango app included the launch of more than 300 taxis operating in Abu Dhabi, and over 8,000 trips were completed in the past five months. The Yango app is available for mobile phones in both Arabic and English, as well as many other languages, on Android and iOS stores. Over 1,500 taxis in Abu Dhabi have registered on the app. The app allows users to set their destination, and it finds the nearest available taxi, which reaches them in the shortest time.