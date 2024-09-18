Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), part of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has launched a service for booking public taxis in the emirate through the Yango app, in cooperation with the global technology company Yango Group, the app’s developer.
Abdullah Al Marzouqi, Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre, said: “Providing the service through global applications increases the efficiency of taxi operations in general, facilitates the process of locating vehicles, and allows the community to book rides electronically.
"It connects public and private taxis as well as licensed individual vehicles with passengers in the emirate through secure and approved electronic communication platforms and smart applications. This supports the emirate’s goals of reducing its carbon footprint by increasing the operational efficiency of taxis and transport systems in general.”
Al Marzouqi added, “Abu Dhabi Mobility aims to enhance and develop transport services in the emirate, represented in providing digital connectivity services between passengers and transport operators in the emirate, with the aim of offering safe, fast, and convenient services to users.”
The trial phase of using the Yango app included the launch of more than 300 taxis operating in Abu Dhabi, and over 8,000 trips were completed in the past five months. The Yango app is available for mobile phones in both Arabic and English, as well as many other languages, on Android and iOS stores. Over 1,500 taxis in Abu Dhabi have registered on the app. The app allows users to set their destination, and it finds the nearest available taxi, which reaches them in the shortest time.
The service also focuses on providing a secure system that ensures the safekeeping of items left behind by passengers in taxis during any ride booked through the service. Drivers are enabled to return these items to their owners or deliver them to the nearest police station. The driver is responsible for documenting all data related to these lost items in collaboration with franchise companies and providing this information to Abu Dhabi Mobility upon request.