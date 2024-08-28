Dr Maryam Mohamed Fatma Matar, Founder and Chairperson of the UAE Genetic Diseases Association, delivered an inspiring keynote address today at the Emiratia event, an exclusive celebration dedicated to Emirati women, organised by Gulf News and Being She. The event, held at Raffles The Palm, brought together prominent Emirati women to commemorate their achievements and contributions to society.

Dr Matar, who holds the distinction of being the first Emirati woman to serve as Senior Undersecretary at the Ministry of Health in 2006, and later as General Manager at the Community Development Authority in Dubai in 2008, has long been a beacon of inspiration. She has been named among the '50 Most Influential Women in the Arab World' for seven consecutive years and was honored with the Women in Tech Lifetime Achievement Award in 2023.

In her address, Dr Matar emphasised the significance of Emirati Women's Day as a moment to reflect on the unique qualities that make Emirati women exceptional. "Today, it is my privilege to be here among all of you, celebrating a day that is both precious and essential for Emirati women," she began. "I often remind myself, as an Emirati woman, what makes us unique. It’s not just that we are among the most beautiful or the smartest women in the Gulf region. I believe what truly makes us special is how fortunate we are to have our leaders, and how blessed we are to be surrounded by gentlemen in the United Arab Emirates."

Dr Matar highlighted the importance of the supportive men in her life — her father, brother, and husband — acknowledging their role in her success. She reflected on the broader implications of a society's progress, noting that the achievements of women often serve as a mirror to the maturity and education of the men in that community.

She also shared personal anecdotes, including the story of her decision to become a physician, inspired by her grandmother, a natural healer. "At that moment, I decided to become a physician. I told my mom, 'If I become a physician and pass away, I want people to remember me in the same way.' That was the beginning of my path in medicine," she recounted.

Dr Matar's speech also touched on her experiences growing up in a diverse and tolerant UAE. She emphasised that Emirati women are a product of this inclusive environment, which has shaped their outlook and approach to life. "As Emirati women, we are an extension of that upbringing — raised in tolerance, acceptance, and diversity from the very beginning," she said.

Reflecting on her professional journey, Dr Matar spoke about her decision to shift her medical specialty from plastic surgery to community medicine after witnessing the struggles of families at the Thalassemia Center during her internship. She explained that her desire to make a meaningful impact on her community led her to this path, where she could better serve her people.

"With the support of my male colleagues — Emirati and non-Emirati alike — I was able to make a difference," she stated. "Today, I stand before you with the privilege to share my humble journey."