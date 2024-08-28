In a celebration of resilience and achievement, the Emiratia event organised by Gulf News and Being She at Raffles The Palm, Dubai, brought together four exceptional Emirati women who have not just broken barriers but have forged entirely new paths in their respective fields. The panel discussion, Breaking Barriers: Forging a New Path to Success, was a powerful showcase of how determination, passion, and a refusal to accept limitations have propelled these women to the forefront of their professions.

Turning dreams into reality

For Maitha Alawadi, Emirati scriptwriter and director, the journey to her first feature film, Al Eid Eiden, has been a decade in the making. “This film is incredibly special to me,” she says, reflecting on the moment she first realised her dream was coming true. The opportunity arrived unexpectedly — an email from Sara Al Sayegh, the writer of the film, asking her to read a script. “I thought it was for a short film, but when I realised it was a feature, I was ecstatic,” she recalls, describing how she immediately called her mother, overwhelmed with joy.

Al Eid Eiden is a Saudi-Emirati family comedy that captures the essence of unity, community, and family dynamics. The film follows a Saudi man and his Emirati wife as they travel from Khobar to Abu Dhabi with their three children, only to encounter unexpected challenges that turn their journey into a comedic adventure. “It’s about understanding the different people in our lives, whether they are family or from different nationalities,” Alawadi explains. What makes this film particularly significant is that it was spearheaded by four Emirati women — Alawadi as the director, Sara as the writer, Rawia Abdullah as the producer, and Meera Amidfa as the leading lady. “It was our first time making feature films, and we had an amazing international crew that felt like family,” she adds, emphasising the collaborative and multicultural spirit that defined the project.

Soaring high

In the male-dominated world of aviation, Fatma Ali AlAzem stands out as the only female Emirati Airbus operation engineer at Emirates. She brings a unique set of skills and perspectives to her role, particularly her ability to multitask and her keen attention to detail. “It’s normal for me to be testing a database in the cockpit while drafting an email for my child’s school,” she says, illustrating the seamless integration of her professional and personal life.

AlAzem believes that women bring invaluable strengths to the workplace, such as enhanced communication skills and emotional intelligence. “Studies have shown that women excel in communication within a team, which definitely aids decision-making,” she points out. She also highlights the importance of empathy, which she believes adds a vital dimension to team dynamics. “At the end of the day, having a woman’s perspective is invaluable,” AlAzem asserts, explaining the critical role of diversity in the aviation industry.

Brewing a legacy of passion

For Nooran Al Bannay, coffee is more than just a beverage — it’s a way of life and a deep-rooted passion passed down from her grandmother. As a leading Emirati barista and businesswoman, Al Bannay’s journey into the coffee industry was inspired by the rituals she observed in her grandmother’s kitchen. “When she passed away in 2016, our home felt empty without her coffee,” Al Bannay recalls with a sense of nostalgia. Determined to keep her grandmother’s legacy alive, she founded Coffee Architecture, a café that welcomes every visitor with her grandmother’s traditional gahua.

“Coffee brings joy to my life, and I want to share that joy with the world,” Al Bannay says with conviction. Her commitment to spreading happiness through coffee is evident in every cup served at her café, where the essence of Emirati culture is preserved and celebrated. “Whenever someone enters Coffee Architecture, they are greeted with her coffee first, and then they can order whatever else they like,” she explains. Through her business, Al Bannay has successfully bridged the gap between tradition and modernity, creating a space where the past and present coexist harmoniously.

The healing touch

In the demanding field of breast cancer surgery, Dr Nahed Balalaa has made a name for herself as a consultant breast surgeon at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City. Her motivation to enter this field was driven by a desire to make a profound impact on women’s lives. “When you diagnose a woman with cancer, she places her faith in you after God,” Dr Balalaa says, reflecting on the deep trust her patients place in her.

The emotional challenges of her work are significant, particularly when it comes to delivering difficult news. “The sadness often comes when you have to break bad news to a patient—it’s heartbreaking to see them feel like their life is over,” she admits. However, the fulfillment she experiences when patients recover and go on to live full lives makes it all worthwhile. “When a patient invites me to their daughter’s wedding or their son’s graduation, it’s a reminder that the sad moments can transform into something beautiful — a new life, a new chapter,” she shares.

Dr Balalaa also speaks candidly about the challenges of working in a traditionally male-dominated field. “It’s not easy for a female to choose this path, especially in a male-dominated field,” she acknowledges. Despite these challenges, she remains steadfast in her commitment to her patients, often finding it difficult to disconnect from her work. “My relief comes when I spend time with my nieces and nephews or listen to elderly people,” she says, emphasising the importance of finding balance and perspective in life.