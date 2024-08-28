In a powerful address on Emirati Women’s Day, Ismail Al Naqi, Director General of Free Zones Authority of Ajman, highlighted the critical role Emirati women have played in the development and success of the UAE.

“Today, we honour the women who have shaped our past, those defining our present, and those who will build our future. Emirati women have always been a crucial force in our society, embodying resilience, intelligence, and creativity,” said Al Naqi during his keynote address at Emiratia, an exclusive event honouring the remarkable achievements of Emirati women.

“Emirati Women’s Day is a testament to the country’s unwavering commitment to nurturing, developing, and investing in this vital segment of our community,” said Al Naqi.

Organised by Gulf News and Being She, the event is currently under way at Raffles The Palm Dubai. Free Zones Authority of Ajman is the Platinum Sponsor of the event

“As we celebrate today, we recognise how Emirati women consistently inspire and impact both the economy and society of the UAE. This celebration serves as a powerful reminder of the strides we have made and the limitless possibilities that lie ahead.”

Contributions of women in building the nation

He reflected on the unique role of Emirati women in building the UAE, emphasising their profound impact in shaping and driving the nation forward.

“From the early days of the nation, women have played critical roles in their families, communities, and beyond, nurturing our culture, fostering unity, and driving progress. Their contributions span every aspect of life, demonstrating an extraordinary blend of strength and innovation."

As the UAE continues to build on this rich legacy, it is noteworthy that the leadership’s vision aligns strongly with the aspirations of every woman — a vision that promotes equality, empowers women, and encourages us to break barriers, he said.

“Emirati women are excelling as scientists, entrepreneurs, artists, engineers, doctors, and more. Their significant contributions across various sectors are a testament to the boundless potential we hold together.”

As we celebrate the achievements of women, it’s important to acknowledge that their journeys have not been without challenges.

"Many of them have faced obstacles and stereotypes, but they have overcome them with courage and determination. They have proven that their strength lies not only in their perseverance but also in their ability to innovate, lead, and inspire."

Al Naqi highlighted that it is crucial to remember that every woman has a unique role to play in shaping the future of the UAE.

“We must continue to support one another, share our experiences, and build a robust network of women who advance their careers and pave the way for the next generation.”

He advised women in the audience to embrace their unique strengths and passions. "Pursue your dreams fearlessly, and let your achievements speak volumes about your capabilities."