Rome: Pope Francis returned to Rome on Friday after a 12-day tour of the Asia-Pacific, defying health concerns to connect with believers from the jungle of Papua New Guinea to the skyscrapers of Singapore.

The papal plane carrying the 87-year-old pontiff touched down in Rome shortly before 7:00 pm (17:00 GMT), bringing to a close Francis's longest trip in duration and distance since becoming head of the world's nearly 1.4 billion Roman Catholics more than 11 years ago.

The Argentine pope's epic four-nation voyage was believed by some to be foolhardy, if not impossible, for someone plagued in recent years by health issues, from knee pain and sciatica forcing him to use a wheelchair to recent bouts of flu and bronchitis.

But the successful voyage and his rapturous welcome in Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, East Timor and Singapore clearly energised the pope - who nevertheless at times struggled to keep his eyes open during late-night liturgical readings, or to appear engaged during formal military parades.

In a lively, final inter-religious meeting in Singapore on Friday, the pope joked with young people in the audience, urging them to respect other beliefs, avoid being "slaves" to technology and to escape their comfort zones.

"Don't let your stomach get fat, but let your head get fat," the pope said, raising a laugh from the crowd.

"I say take risks, go out there," he said. "A young person that is afraid and does not take risks is an old person."

The historic tour, initially planned for 2020 but postponed by the Covid-19 pandemic, included 43 hours of flight time and a distance of 32,000 kilometres.

Superstition and magic

But neither the pace - 16 speeches and up to eight hours of time difference - nor the heat, nor multiple meetings forced any rescheduling of Francis's international odyssey.

On a trip that took him to the outer edges of the Catholic Church's world, the pope delivered a sometimes uncomfortable message for leaders not to forget the poor and marginalised.

In Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim-majority state, he visited Jakarta's Istiqlal Mosque to deliver a joint message against conflict and climate change.

In sweltering Papua New Guinea, one of the Pacific's poorest and most troubled nations, he donned a Bird of Paradise headdress in a remote jungle village where he told inhabitants to halt violence and renounce "superstition and magic".

Addressing political and business leaders, he said the country's vast natural resources should benefit the "entire community" - a demand likely to resound in a nation where many believe their riches are being stolen or squandered.

And in staunchly Roman Catholic East Timor, nearly half the population, or about 600,000 ecstatic believers, showed up in the tropical heat to a celebration of mass on the island's coast.

Deeply touched

In addressing East Timor's leaders, Francis hailed a new era of "peace" since independence in 2002, but called on them to do more to prevent abuse against young people, in a nod to recent Catholic Church child abuse scandals.

During the pope's last leg in Singapore, he called for migrant workers - who provide cheap labour in the affluent city-state and elsewhere around the world - to be treated with dignity.

"These workers contribute a great deal to society and should be guaranteed a fair wage," Francis said.

There are an estimated 170 million migrant workers around the world, with most living in the Americas, Europe or Central Asia.

But the pope was otherwise full of praise for the "entrepreneurial spirit" of Singapore and its dynamism that built a "mass of ultra-modern skyscrapers that seem to rise from the sea".

Sandra Ross, 55, a church administrator in Singapore, said she was still "feeling the warmth and joy" after attending a mass led by the pope.

"I was deeply touched by Pope Francis's courage and dedication to his mission, despite his health challenges. His spirit and enthusiasm are truly inspiring," she said.

"This Asia tour is a beautiful gesture, highlighting the importance of unity and understanding across cultures and faiths," she said.

Lise de Rocquigny, 47, a French expat living in Singapore, said that while the pope appeared tired at points, he seemed engaged and "quite fit".

"The pope was really able to convey the messages that are close to his heart: inter-religious dialogue, solidarity, charity, listening to the poor, concern for our home Earth," she said.

The pope will not sit still for long after his voyage, with a four-day trip to Luxembourg and Belgium starting September 26.

During his flight back to Rome aboard the papal plane, Francis said he would not travel to Paris in December for the reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral, which was partially destroyed by a fire in April 2019.

He also deplored a lack of progress in negotiations to end the war in Gaza.