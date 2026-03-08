GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Europe

Police in Norway investigate an explosion outside the US Embassy in Oslo

The explosion was caused by some sort of incendiary device

Last updated:
AP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Norwegian police and technicians attend at the US Embassy in Oslo, Norway Sunday, March 8, 2026.
Norwegian police and technicians attend at the US Embassy in Oslo, Norway Sunday, March 8, 2026.
AP

Police in Norway were investigating an explosion early Sunday outside the U.S. Embassy in Oslo, the capital of the Scandinavian country, officials said.

No injuries were reported. Police received reports of a “loud bang” or explosion around 1am, Oslo police said in a news release.

The explosion was caused by some sort of incendiary device, according to Frode Larsen, leader of the Oslo police joint unit for investigation and intelligence. Investigators believe the embassy was the target and are searching for the perpetrators and their motive.

Larsen said the embassy's entrance had damage, but no arrests have been made.

“We are early in the investigation, but we are working based on multiple hypotheses,” Larsen said in a statement. “Given the current security situation, it is natural to consider whether this was a targeted attack on the American Embassy. However, we have not committed to any single hypothesis.”

Local media reported that people nearby said the street was blanketed in thick smoke following the blast. Police are seeking to talk to witnesses.

A US official said the incendiary device was inside a backpack and detonated outside the entrance to the Consular Affairs office at the embassy. The official spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

PST, the Norwegian police security service, called in additional personnel following the incident, but hasn't changed the country's terror threat level, according to communication adviser Martin Bernsen.

“This is an unacceptable incident that is being treated with the utmost seriousness," said Astri Aas-Hansen, Norway's minister of justice and public security.

"The police have stated that they are investigating the case with significant resources, and that nothing indicates the situation poses any danger to the public.”

The U.S. Embassy in Oslo referred media queries to the US State Department, which didn't immediately return a request for comment.

Related Topics:
tag

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Passengers urged to check updates as airspace disruptions continue.

Oman Air cancels flights to Dubai, Doha and Gulf cities

1m read
Passengers urged to check airline updates as flights gradually resume.

Travel update: IndiGo, Air India plan 58 flights

2m read
Motorists drive past a plume of smoke rising from a reported Iranian strike in the industrial district of Doha, Qatar, on March 1, 2026.

Gulf countries and US unite against Iranian aggression

1m read
Bronze medallist Norway's Sturla Holm Laegreid reacts on the podium of the men's biathlon 20km individual event during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games

Sturla Holm Lægreid explains cheating confession

3m read