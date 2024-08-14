Gulf News and Being She announce Emiratia , an exclusive event dedicated to celebrating the remarkable contributions and achievements of Emirati women on Emirati Women’s Day. The event will be held on August 28, 2024, from 4pm to 7pm at Raffles The Palm Dubai.

Emirati women embody a unique blend of cultural heritage and dynamic evolution. Every year, on August 28, Emirati women come together to honour their efforts, celebrate their achievements, and highlight their pivotal role in the nation's development. Initiated in 2015 by Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation and wife of the UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Emirati Women’s Day recognises the crucial contributions of women in the UAE.

“Emiratia is more than just an event; it is a celebration of the spirit, strength, and achievements of Emirati women,” said Tina Bhakthavalsalan, Sales Manager - Supplements, Contract Publishing & Events, Gulf News. “We are honoured to provide a platform where their stories can inspire future generations and drive the UAE forward.”

Emirati women have been instrumental in shaping the UAE’s cultural and economic landscape, breaking barriers, and inspiring future generations. Emiratia aims to spotlight these stories of resilience, leadership, and success, showcasing the profound impact Emirati women have on the nation's progress and innovation.

Being She, an exclusive women initiatives partner with Gulf News, shares the commitment to empowering Emirati women. Aparna Bajpai, the founder of Being She, said, “Being She is thrilled to organize Emiratia, recognising the incredible impact of Emirati women form various industries. This event highlights our commitment to empowering women and creating an inclusive environment where their contributions are celebrated and their voices are heard.”

Emiratia will feature enlightening panel discussions, inspirational keynote addresses, and impactful networking sessions. Participants will have the opportunity to engage with influential Emirati leaders and experts, gaining insights that drive personal and professional growth.

The platinum sponsor for the event is Ajman Free Zone, while HSBC is the banking partner.

Don’t miss this chance to connect, collaborate, and be inspired by the stories of Emirati women leading change and making a difference.

