Dubai: For many people, the choice of car is often driven by practicality—speed, mileage, and utility. However, for me, cars have always held a deeper sentimental value. When my husband and I learned that we would soon be welcoming twin boys in 2015, our immediate concern was how to accommodate three children’s car seats.

My eldest daughter, five by then, was already transitioning to a larger, front-facing car seat, and we needed a car that could fit all of them comfortably, ideally alongside their nanny, in the last two rows.

After test-driving a variety of "soccer-mom" cars, we settled on the sturdy and imposing Nissan Patrol, which offered the spaciousness we desperately needed. At the time, we swapped our sleek Audi for a large SUV that could handle the demands of family life—room for all the kids, their gear, and, of course, the nanny.

The Patrol provided an experience of comfort, power, and practicality. It was a vehicle that allowed us to navigate the city with ease, but also handled rough terrain without breaking a sweat. I was comfortable with my SUV; it was my driving companion through the chaos of growing a family.

Fast forward to March 2024, and in a wonderfully generous gesture, my husband gifted me my very first electric vehicle—a Tesla—on my 43rd birthday.

The decision was a mix of a long-overdue "push gift" (a term often used for the gift husbands give to their wives after they’ve "pushed out" their little ones during childbirth) and a nod to my evolving approach to life and the environment.

A look at the Tesla charging station, the pulse points of that EV

While a sleek EV was never on my radar initially, the thought of an electric car seemed futuristic, yet intriguing. The prospect of watching my favorite shows on a large touchscreen while waiting for my kids to finish volleyball or football during weekends added to the charm. All you parents out there, we may love our kids, but sitting in the sun watching them play is as thrilling as watching grass grow.

Transitioning from the rugged, high-vantage SUV to the tech-driven Tesla Model Y Dual Motor in Cherry Red (priced at Dh229,000 in March 2024) was no small feat. I had grown accustomed to the height and commanding view that an SUV like the Patrol provides. Shifting to the Tesla required me to rethink my approach to driving entirely.

Let’s also not forget that the road respect you automatically get from a formidable SUV is unparalleled. Tesla’s contrasting driving dynamics—relying on the accelerator for both acceleration and deceleration—were a significant learning curve.

The absence of traditional brakes was especially challenging at first, forcing me to unlearn much of what I knew about driving. But it was a tiny bump on an otherwise smooth ride. Plus, the idea of minimal maintenance enhanced Tesla’s appeal considerably.

Be warned, the interiors of the car is minimalistic and isn’t as plush as some of the swanky fuel-led cars in this region. A friend of mine, who owns a fleet of swanky cars, took one look at the interiors and went: “Did somebody rob the inside of your car?”

But for those who like clean lines and embrace minimalistic design aesthetics, this one is a keeper.

Cost Comparison: Fuel vs Electric Charging

The economic benefits of owning a Tesla became apparent very quickly. While my Patrol cost around Dh350 for a full tank of petrol that helps me cover 680kms, the Tesla Model Y requires roughly 70 kWh for a full charge. While I live in an apartment with two charging stations, my friend Akshay Patel who lives in a villa in Meadows and owns five cars, but swears by his Tesla broke it down for me.

• Cost at a Tesla Supercharger found in local malls/Last Exit: Dh 1.26 per kWh (approx. Dh126 for 450kms, time taken to charge: around 30mins).

• Cost of charging at home (via DEWA): Dh 0.29 per kWh (Dh 29 for 450kms, time taken to charge: approx. 7 hours, overnight charge).

But if you live in an apartment complex like I do with common public Alternating Current/AC charging station at the parking lots below, you need to spend around Dh70 for 450kms and needs a minimum of seven hours for a full 450-km charge. If you have the option to charge at home, it’s a remarkably convenient and cost-efficient choice. Over time, these savings on fuel costs become substantial.

Planning your charging session for your EV is crucial

Convenience and Challenges

That said, the convenience of charging can be a challenge depending on where you live. Since I live in an apartment building, I don’t have a dedicated wall charger and rely on shared charging stations. With only two stations available for residents and several Tesla owners, planning my charges requires careful coordination.

In my apartment complex, around a dozen people own EVs now. So we have created a Whatsapp Group informing EV owners when charging bays are free and ready to use. But if the number of owners shoot up in the future, the need for more charging stations will arise. It's a matter of concern, but as of now we are managing through open and clear communication with other EV users in the same building.

Safety features for peace of mind

As a mother of three with a full-time job, I’m often distracted or frazzled. Tesla’s advanced safety features—such as Forward Collision Warning, Active Emergency Braking, and Lane Departure Avoidance—help reduce the risk of accidents and offer me peace of mind.

A symbol of change

Owning an EV has been more than just a change in what I drive; it’s been a shift in how I approach life. Now, it is not just about getting from point A to point B—it’s about embracing sustainability, innovation, and a future-focused mindset. The absence of exhaust fumes, the quiet engine, and the realisation that I’m contributing to a cleaner environment make every drive meaningful.

The transition wasn’t easy, but it was worth it. While I still cherish my memories with my SUV, an EV has proven that sometimes the future is better than the familiar.