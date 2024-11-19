CEO fires 99 employees for missing morning meeting
A US company CEO sparked outrage after firing 99 of his 110 employees for missing a mandatory morning meeting. The decision, announced via Slack, was met with shock and disbelief, particularly after an intern revealed they were let go just an hour into their new job.
DXB closes in on 91.9m passengers - and a new record
The Dubai International Airport (DXB) is well on schedule to welcome 23.2 million passengers – and for a full-year tally of 91.9 passengers for a new annual record.
Brazilian football legend buys Dh200m Dubai penthouse
Brazilian soccer superstar Neymar Jr. has acquired a penthouse worth Dh200 million (approximately $54 million) at the Bugatti Residences in Dubai.
Tinted windows? These cameras still catch violations
Using your phone, not wearing your seatbelt, or not having your complete attention on the road – Dubai Police has listed several common mistakes that motorists commit in a new awareness drive, and smart cameras deployed by the police are going to catch violations, even if your car’s windows are tinted.