Dubai: The Dubai International Airport (DXB) is well on schedule to welcome 23.2 million passengers – and for a full-year tally of 91.9 passengers for a new annual record.

The Q4-2024 numbers are receiving a further boost as more direct passengers make plans for a Dubai trip during the final weeks of the year.

DXB's current record in full-year passenger numbers is 89.1 million, set in 2018.

“This is a period known for high direct traffic, driven by expats travelling home for the festive season and visitors arriving to enjoy the UAE’s packed winter calendar,” said a DXB statement.

Major events and attractions - from the DP World Tour Championship, Emirates Dubai 7s, festive markets and New Year’s Eve celebrations draw millions of guests from overseas. Plus, the cruise season is in full swing, with many passengers set to pass through Dubai’s ports as cruise operators capitalise on the city’s infrastructure and superior air and sea connectivity.

Strong Q3-2024 numbers

Meanwhile, Dubai International Airport saw 68.6 million passengers file through its terminals in the first nine months of 2024.

Momentum from the year's first-half continued into Q3, during which the world's busiest airport hub handled 23.7 million passengers, marking a 6.3% growth compared to 2023, according to Dubai Airports.

Flight operations also saw a surge, with over 111,300 flights handled in Q3, bringing the year-to-date total to 327,700, a 6.4% increase.

Direct traffic soars

According to Dubai Airports’ CEO, Paul Griffiths, the hub is pulling in more point-to-point traffic ‘ever before’. “What’s particularly noteworthy is that DXB is seeing more direct traffic than ever before — a shift from the long-standing trend where transfer traffic dominated,” he said.

“This reflects Dubai’s evolution into not just a premier tourist destination, but also a globally attractive place to live, work and do business, further underscored by the city’s booming real estate market and its rising appeal as a destination for top talent.”

Around 60% of Q4-2024 traffic is forecast to be direct, compared to 50% in Q3 and 55%for the full year.

London and Riyadh are top destinations from DXB London was the top city destination from DXB, with 2.9 million fliers, followed by Riyadh, which saw numbers soar to 2.3 million travellers, a 25.8% increase. Other top city destinations included Mumbai (1.8 million), Jeddah (1.7 million), New Delhi (1.6 million), and Istanbul (1.3 million).

Airport authorities are focused on continuing to deliver an exceptional experience in the final quarter, ‘buoyed by Dubai’s vibrant winter calendar and renowned attractions’, said Griffiths.

Where will the passengers come from?

Growth is expected from Western Europe, with an increase of 237,000 seats (compared to Q3-24), and the CIS, adding 301,000 seats. Home-based carriers and new airlines, including ITA, Condor, Hainan and Druk Air support this growth.

Additionally, Dubai World Central—Al Maktoum International (DWC) - welcomed budget carriers Transavia and Eurowings, further enhancing connectivity from the UAE to European destinations.