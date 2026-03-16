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From allies to enemies: 10 key turning points in US–Iran relations since 1953

How decades of coups, revolutions and nuclear tensions shaped the rivalry

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Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
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Onetime allies, the United States and Iran have seen tensions escalate repeatedly in the four decades since the Islamic Revolution.
Onetime allies, the United States and Iran have seen tensions escalate repeatedly in the four decades since the Islamic Revolution.
Source: Council on Foreign Relations

Dubai: Relations between Washington and Tehran have swung dramatically over the past seven decades, shaped by coups, revolutions, sanctions, nuclear diplomacy and military confrontations.

Successive US presidents — from Eisenhower and Nixon to Obama and Trump — have pursued sharply different strategies toward Iran, turning a once-close partnership into one of the world’s most enduring rivalries.

Here are the turning points that shaped one of the world’s most volatile rivalries:

1953CIA-backed coup in Iran: US. and British intelligence agencies help Iranian military officers overthrow Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadeq after he nationalizes the Anglo-Persian Oil Company. The coup restores Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, whose monarchy relies heavily on US support until the revolution of 1979.

1957 — US launches Iran’s nuclear cooperation: Washington and Tehran sign an agreement on civilian nuclear cooperation under President Dwight Eisenhower’s Atoms for Peace programme, providing Iran with nuclear technology and research support.

1960 — Birth of OPEC: Iran joins Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela in forming the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to challenge Western dominance over global oil supplies.

1979 — Islamic Revolution: Mass protests topple the US-backed shah. Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini returns from exile and establishes an Islamic republic that turns Iran from a Western ally into a fierce critic of US influence.

1979–1981 — US embassy hostage crisis: Iranian students seize the US embassy in Tehran and hold 52 Americans hostage for 444 days, prompting Washington to cut diplomatic ties and impose sweeping sanctions.

1980–1988 — Iran-Iraq War: Iraq invades Iran in a brutal eight-year conflict that kills more than a million people. The United States backs Iraq with economic aid, training and technology.

1983 — Beirut barracks bombing: A suicide attack on US and French military barracks in Lebanon kills 241 American service members. Washington later designates Iran a state sponsor of terrorism.

2015 — Nuclear deal (JCPOA): Iran and world powers sign a landmark agreement limiting Tehran’s nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief.

2018 — US exits nuclear deal: President Donald Trump withdraws the United States from the JCPOA and launches a “maximum pressure” sanctions campaign against Iran.

2026 — War erupts between US, Israel and Iran: After failed nuclear talks and escalating tensions, the United States and Israel launch strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites and military targets, triggering a wider regional conflict.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
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americasUS-Israel-Iran war

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