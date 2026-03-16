From allies to enemies: 10 key turning points in US–Iran relations since 1953

How decades of coups, revolutions and nuclear tensions shaped the rivalry
Dubai: Relations between Washington and Tehran have swung dramatically over the past seven decades, shaped by coups, revolutions, sanctions, nuclear diplomacy and military confrontations.
Successive US presidents — from Eisenhower and Nixon to Obama and Trump — have pursued sharply different strategies toward Iran, turning a once-close partnership into one of the world’s most enduring rivalries.
Here are the turning points that shaped one of the world’s most volatile rivalries:
1953 — CIA-backed coup in Iran: US. and British intelligence agencies help Iranian military officers overthrow Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadeq after he nationalizes the Anglo-Persian Oil Company. The coup restores Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, whose monarchy relies heavily on US support until the revolution of 1979.
1957 — US launches Iran’s nuclear cooperation: Washington and Tehran sign an agreement on civilian nuclear cooperation under President Dwight Eisenhower’s Atoms for Peace programme, providing Iran with nuclear technology and research support.
1960 — Birth of OPEC: Iran joins Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela in forming the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to challenge Western dominance over global oil supplies.
1979 — Islamic Revolution: Mass protests topple the US-backed shah. Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini returns from exile and establishes an Islamic republic that turns Iran from a Western ally into a fierce critic of US influence.
1979–1981 — US embassy hostage crisis: Iranian students seize the US embassy in Tehran and hold 52 Americans hostage for 444 days, prompting Washington to cut diplomatic ties and impose sweeping sanctions.
1980–1988 — Iran-Iraq War: Iraq invades Iran in a brutal eight-year conflict that kills more than a million people. The United States backs Iraq with economic aid, training and technology.
1983 — Beirut barracks bombing: A suicide attack on US and French military barracks in Lebanon kills 241 American service members. Washington later designates Iran a state sponsor of terrorism.
2015 — Nuclear deal (JCPOA): Iran and world powers sign a landmark agreement limiting Tehran’s nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief.
2018 — US exits nuclear deal: President Donald Trump withdraws the United States from the JCPOA and launches a “maximum pressure” sanctions campaign against Iran.
2026 — War erupts between US, Israel and Iran: After failed nuclear talks and escalating tensions, the United States and Israel launch strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites and military targets, triggering a wider regional conflict.