The GDRFA confirmed that all centres will resume their normal operations after the holiday on Monday, September 16, 2024, from 8am to 8pm throughout the week.

On Friday, the centres are open from 8am to 12 noon and from 4pm to 8pm with four hours break for the Friday prayers. The UAE has announced two-months amnesty from September 1 to October 31 for residents who have expired their residence or visit visas. Illegal residents are allowed to rectify their legal status without paying fines and ban.