UAE President receives Global Rail Exhibition and Conference delegation

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed attendees, highlighting event’s role as a global platform

Sheikh Mohamed receives a delegation from Global Rail Transport Infrastructure Exhibition and Conference (GRTIEC), during a Sea Palace barza.
UAE Presidential Court

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today welcomed participants from the Global Rail and Transport Infrastructure Exhibition and Conference, currently taking place at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Bahr, Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the attendees, highlighting the event’s important role as a global platform for decision-makers, industry leaders and experts to exchange insights, explore ideas, and advance the rail sector while accelerating the shift to more sustainable, integrated transport systems.

The delegation thanked Sheikh Mohamed for the UAE’s support in hosting the event and commended the country’s state-of-the-art infrastructure and world-class transport systems.

The meeting was attended by a number of Sheikhs and senior State officials.

