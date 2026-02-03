Etihad Rail launches campaign to shift heavy cargo from roads to railways

Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Executive Director of the Rail Affairs Sector at Etihad Rail, said: “The completion of the route linking the ICAD rail freight terminal with the Etihad Rail mainline places us in a state of readiness to begin providing logistical support to our customers by connecting the capital, Abu Dhabi, with various industrial centers and export points across the country. This marks another exceptional step toward delivering an integrated transport network that connects industrial and production centers — inside and outside industrial zones — with freight terminals and ports across the UAE. It represents a qualitative leap in the transport ecosystem, reflecting ICAD’s strategic location and its integration with the largest inland rail freight terminal in the country.”