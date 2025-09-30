GOLD/FOREX
UAE issues weather advisory for Emiratis in Turkey

The UAE Embassy in Ankara called on nationals to stay updated on official alerts

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Embassy in Ankara has urged Emirati citizens currently in Turkey to exercise caution amid forecasts of severe weather conditions expected to affect the capital, Ankara, and surrounding areas.

In a statement posted on Tuesday, the mission emphasized the importance of vigilance and adherence to safety instructions issued by local authorities. It also called on nationals to avoid unnecessary travel and to stay updated on official alerts until conditions improve.

The embassy advised citizens to comply with all public-safety directives and to reach out in case of emergencies via the designated hotline numbers 0097180024 or 0097180044444, as well as to register in the “Twajudi” service for added support.

The advisory comes as meteorological reports warn of deteriorating weather across central Türkiye, including heavy rainfall, strong winds, and potential flooding.

