Etihad Airways relaunches flights to major Asian spot as travel demand from UAE soars

Etihad returns to Hong Kong with five weekly flights amid warm welcome and rising demand
Hong Kong: After a brief pause, the UAE's national carrier, Etihad Airways, has returned to Hong Kong, marking a significant step in reconnecting Abu Dhabi with one of Asia’s most dynamic gateways.
The inaugural flight, operated by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, landed in Hong Kong on Tuesday, November 4, to a warm reception from airport officials and aviation partners.
Passengers aboard the fully booked flight were greeted with scores of goodies and celebratory gestures, reflecting the excitement surrounding Etihad’s long-awaited comeback to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).
“It’s a relaunch for us,” Javier Alija, Etihad Airways’ Vice President of Global Sales and Distribution told Gulf News. “We’ve been very keen to come back into the market. Aircraft availability was one of the reasons why we couldn’t return earlier — but we’re back now, with five flights a week, and we’re very keen to grow this into a daily service soon.”
Etihad last operated flights to Hong Kong before the COVID-19 pandemic. The relaunch signifies not only a return to familiar skies but also a strengthening of Etihad’s position in Asia’s fast-recovering aviation market.
The Abu Dhabi-based carrier will operate five weekly flights between the UAE capital and Hong Kong, offering 28 Business Class and 262 Economy Class seats on each 787-9 Dreamliner.
“Hong Kong and its airport catchment area serve this part of the continent very well,” said Alija. “From here, we provide excellent access to Macau and the Greater Bay Area — regions that continue to show immense economic and tourism potential.”
Etihad’s first return flight was fully booked, a clear indicator of rising travel demand between the UAE and Asia.
“Our first flight was fully booked,” Alija confirmed. “We have a very full week ahead, and statistics for November are looking very strong.”
The airline anticipates robust point-to-point travel between Abu Dhabi and Hong Kong while also banking on connecting traffic from Europe and the Middle East through its expanding Abu Dhabi hub.
“People travelling from the UAE to Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area remain our top priority,” he added. “But we also offer very effective connections to and from Europe, which we see as a great market to capture.”
