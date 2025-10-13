Etihad Airways flies 16.1 million passengers in 2025 as global travel soars

The UAE's national carrier flew 1.9 million passengers during September
Dubai: Etihad Airways has reported another month of robust performance, confirming that the spike in global travel demand remains strong even after the peak summer season. The UAE's national carrier saw its passenger numbers increase sharply in September 2025, driven by its expanding network and solid operational execution.
The airline carried 1.9 million passengers during September, marking a significant 21 per cent jump compared to the same month last year. This increase wasn't just about moving more people; the airline managed to do so efficiently. Across the month, the average passenger load factor, a key measure of how full the planes are hit 89 per cent, which is a one-percentage-point improvement over September 2024. This high load factor demonstrates the carrier’s ability to efficiently utilize the additional seats it has added to its routes.
Looking at the year as a whole, the momentum is clear. In the first nine months of 2025, Etihad has flown a total of 16.1 million passengers, an 18 per cent increase over the same period last year.
The Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, Antonoaldo Neves, commented on the strong figures, noting the sustained demand even as the summer drew to a close.
'September delivered another strong month for Etihad, with demand remaining high as we entered the post-summer period,' Neves said. 'Year-on-year growth continues across all key metrics, reflecting the strength of our network and Abu Dhabi’s growing position as a global destination.'
Neves emphasized that the airline’s strategy is one of controlled expansion. 'We’re expanding with discipline, keeping our load factors high and operations reliable,' he stated. 'These results show clear momentum and focused execution - exactly what we set out to achieve in 2025.'
Etihad’s operating fleet was composed of 115 aircraft, serving a total of 82 passenger destinations worldwide, underscoring the foundation for the airline's continued growth trajectory.
Etihad Airways has completed a landmark week of expansion, launching four new international routes in seven days — to Krabi, Medan, Phnom Penh, and Addis Ababa. All inaugural flights were sold out, highlighting strong passenger demand.
The rapid growth is powered by the airline’s new Airbus A321LR, a fuel-efficient aircraft designed for medium-haul routes. The jet introduces Etihad’s first-ever narrowbody First Suites, offering private, enclosed spaces with fully flat beds and premium amenities — a first for the airline’s regional network.
