Etihad Airways flies 16.1 million passengers in 2025 as global travel soars

The airline carried 1.9 million passengers during September, marking a significant 21 per cent jump compared to the same month last year. This increase wasn't just about moving more people; the airline managed to do so efficiently. Across the month, the average passenger load factor, a key measure of how full the planes are hit 89 per cent, which is a one-percentage-point improvement over September 2024. This high load factor demonstrates the carrier’s ability to efficiently utilize the additional seats it has added to its routes.