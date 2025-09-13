Etihad Airways flies over 2 million passengers in a month for the first time in its history

Over the first eight months of 2025, Etihad carried 14.2 million travelers
Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways announced it had transported more than two million passengers in August, the highest monthly total in its history and a milestone for the UAE’s national carrier.
Preliminary figures released by the airline showed that the August performance represented a 22 percent increase from the same month last year, with load factors climbing to 91 percent compared with 89 percent in August 2024.
Over the first eight months of 2025, Etihad carried 14.2 million travelers, an 18 percent increase year-on-year, while maintaining an average load factor of 88 percent.
Calling August a “historic month” for the company, Etihad chief executive Antonoaldo Neves said the results reflected growing confidence among travelers in the carrier’s service and staff.
“This record performance, combined with 22 percent annual growth and a 91 percent occupancy rate, is evidence of the trust passengers place in our daily service,” he said in a statement.
The airline, which now operates a fleet of 112 aircraft, added a new Airbus A321LR in August.
The long-range narrow-body jet, outfitted with premium cabins more commonly found on wide-body aircraft, is the first of its kind to enter service in the region, part of Etihad’s push to expand flexibility and passenger comfort across its network.
Etihad’s record month comes as Gulf carriers continue to expand aggressively, buoyed by strong demand for both regional and long-haul travel, and positioning the UAE as one of the world’s most competitive aviation markets.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox