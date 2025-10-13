GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Etihad Airways marks record week with four new global routes

Krabi, Sumatra, Phnom Penh and Addis Ababa join the airline’s fast-growing network

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
The addition of the four cities represents a significant step in Etihad’s ongoing network growth, with 31 new destinations announced in the past 12 months.
The addition of the four cities represents a significant step in Etihad’s ongoing network growth, with 31 new destinations announced in the past 12 months.

Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways has wrapped up a landmark week of expansion, launching four new international routes in just seven days — a milestone that underscores the airline’s ambitious global growth strategy.

The national carrier of the UAE inaugurated flights to Krabi in Thailand, Medan in Sumatra (Indonesia), Phnom Penh in Cambodia, and Addis Ababa in Ethiopia. All inaugural flights were sold out, reflecting strong passenger demand and confidence in Etihad’s expanding network.

Four new destinations in one week

The addition of the four cities represents a significant step in Etihad’s ongoing network growth, with 31 new destinations announced in the past 12 months. The airline also confirmed that Kabul will launch in December, while Damascus, Palma de Mallorca, and Zanzibar are scheduled to begin operations in the first half of 2026.

“This was an extraordinary week for Etihad as we bring four vibrant new cities onto our global map — a clear demonstration of our vision in action,” said Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways.

“We are here to connect people, cultures, and economies. Launching four new routes in four different countries in one week shows how Etihad is becoming more agile, more ambitious, and more accessible. These new routes highlight how our investment in modern aircraft like the A321LR is enabling us to grow quickly and efficiently, supporting our mission to reach over 125 destinations by 2030.”

New aircraft powering growth

Etihad’s rapid expansion has been made possible by the arrival of its new Airbus A321LR, a modern, fuel-efficient aircraft tailored for medium-haul routes and emerging markets.

The airline’s new Southeast Asian routes — to Sumatra, Phnom Penh, and Krabi — are all operated by the A321LR, offering the flexibility to serve high-potential destinations with optimal capacity and Etihad’s signature service.

The aircraft features a three-cabin layout, including the debut of Etihad’s first-ever narrowbody First Suites — private, enclosed spaces with sliding doors, fully flat beds and premium finishes usually found only on long-haul jets. Travellers can also enjoy Etihad’s First Deluxe service, which includes a personal concierge, chauffeur service, and airport meet-and-assist privileges.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
Etihad AirwaysUAEAbu DhabiAviation

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

ADQ reports double-digit growth across key sectors

ADQ reports double-digit growth across key sectors

2m read
Etihad Airways launches premium sale to newest destinations

UAE travel deals from Dh2,995: Etihad offers discounts

1m read
Etihad Airways Airbus A321LR

Etihad expands to Sumatra, Phnom Penh

2m read
Etihad Airways to resume seasonal flights to Zanzibar

Etihad Airways to resume seasonal flights to Zanzibar

1m read