Etihad Airways marks record week with four new global routes

Krabi, Sumatra, Phnom Penh and Addis Ababa join the airline’s fast-growing network
Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways has wrapped up a landmark week of expansion, launching four new international routes in just seven days — a milestone that underscores the airline’s ambitious global growth strategy.
The national carrier of the UAE inaugurated flights to Krabi in Thailand, Medan in Sumatra (Indonesia), Phnom Penh in Cambodia, and Addis Ababa in Ethiopia. All inaugural flights were sold out, reflecting strong passenger demand and confidence in Etihad’s expanding network.
The addition of the four cities represents a significant step in Etihad’s ongoing network growth, with 31 new destinations announced in the past 12 months. The airline also confirmed that Kabul will launch in December, while Damascus, Palma de Mallorca, and Zanzibar are scheduled to begin operations in the first half of 2026.
“This was an extraordinary week for Etihad as we bring four vibrant new cities onto our global map — a clear demonstration of our vision in action,” said Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways.
“We are here to connect people, cultures, and economies. Launching four new routes in four different countries in one week shows how Etihad is becoming more agile, more ambitious, and more accessible. These new routes highlight how our investment in modern aircraft like the A321LR is enabling us to grow quickly and efficiently, supporting our mission to reach over 125 destinations by 2030.”
Etihad’s rapid expansion has been made possible by the arrival of its new Airbus A321LR, a modern, fuel-efficient aircraft tailored for medium-haul routes and emerging markets.
The airline’s new Southeast Asian routes — to Sumatra, Phnom Penh, and Krabi — are all operated by the A321LR, offering the flexibility to serve high-potential destinations with optimal capacity and Etihad’s signature service.
The aircraft features a three-cabin layout, including the debut of Etihad’s first-ever narrowbody First Suites — private, enclosed spaces with sliding doors, fully flat beds and premium finishes usually found only on long-haul jets. Travellers can also enjoy Etihad’s First Deluxe service, which includes a personal concierge, chauffeur service, and airport meet-and-assist privileges.
