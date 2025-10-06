Etihad expands to Sumatra, Phnom Penh in UAE–Southeast Asia route boost

Etihad adds Medan, Indonesia, Cambodia to network, boosting tourism and business travel
Dubai: Etihad Airways has expanded its global network with new flights to Medan, Indonesia and Phnom Penh, Cambodia, becoming the only airline directly connecting the GCC to Sumatra and Cambodia’s capital. The new routes highlight the UAE national carrier’s rapid growth and deepening ties with Southeast Asia.
The airline’s inaugural flight to Medan landed on October 2, followed by its first flight to Phnom Penh on October 3. Both routes were fully booked, reflecting strong demand for travel between the Middle East and Southeast Asia. With these additions, Etihad’s global network now covers 83 destinations worldwide.
Chief Executive Officer Antonoaldo Neves said the expansion underlines Etihad’s commitment to connecting Abu Dhabi to the world:
“We’re proud to expand our network in Southeast Asia, creating new links for tourism, trade, and cultural exchange. Both Sumatra and Phnom Penh are extraordinary destinations, offering travellers a chance to explore unique cultures and landscapes.”
Etihad’s entry into Medan opens up access to one of Indonesia’s most diverse and scenic regions. North Sumatra is home to Lake Toba, the world’s largest volcanic lake and a UNESCO Global Geopark, as well as lush rainforests and the endangered orangutans of Gunung Leuser National Park.
Beyond tourism, Medan is a fast-growing economic centre, linking Indonesia with the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. The new route is expected to boost both trade and investment opportunities while offering easier access for leisure travellers exploring Indonesia’s lesser-known destinations.
Etihad’s new route to Phnom Penh marks its official entry into the Cambodian market, adding another connection point between the UAE and Southeast Asia. The airline will operate four weekly flights, increasing to six per week from November 2025.
Phnom Penh offers travellers a mix of history and modern energy — from the Royal Palace and riverside markets to a thriving arts and culinary scene. The city also serves as the main gateway to Cambodia’s major attractions, including the Angkor Wat temple complex in Siem Reap.
Both new routes are operated by Etihad’s brand-new Airbus A321LR, featuring three cabin classes and the airline’s first-ever narrowbody First Suites — enclosed spaces with sliding doors, fully-flat beds, and personalised service typically reserved for long-haul aircraft.
The aircraft also offers Etihad’s First Deluxe experience, which includes concierge service, chauffeur transfers, and dedicated airport assistance for premium guests.
The launches of Medan and Phnom Penh are part of Etihad’s broader expansion strategy. The airline has already introduced nine new routes in 2025 and announced 21 more to be added by 2026, including Krabi, Hanoi, Chiang Mai, Hong Kong, Damascus, Palma de Mallorca, and Zanzibar.
Etihad is also running the “Extraordinary Challenge”, rewarding its loyalty programme members with up to five million Etihad Guest Miles for visiting new destinations launched by May 2026.
With these new connections, Etihad continues to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s role as a major hub for commerce, culture, and tourism linking the GCC with the rest of Asia.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox