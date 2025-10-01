Etihad Rail launches new corridor project, operations begin this year

Witnessing the signing ceremony, Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and chairman of Etihad Rail, said the corridor will reinforce the UAE’s position as a gateway for global trade and investment while enhancing efficiency and safety.

Pilot operations for the customs corridor are scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025. Ahead of the launch, Etihad Rail is working closely with relevant authorities and customers to formalise cooperation frameworks, activate the full range of services and benefits for users, and establish performance monitoring mechanisms to ensure the highest standards of efficiency and quality.

In addition, goods transported via Etihad Rail trains will enjoy a competitive advantage with priority clearance within customs systems. The corridor will be implemented across free zones, transit shipments, exports, and the domestic movement of goods between the emirates of Abu Dhabi and Fujairah.

