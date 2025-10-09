Etihad begins daily Abu Dhabi–Addis Ababa flights under a new JV with Ethiopian Airlines
Dubai: Etihad Airways has launched daily flights between Abu Dhabi and Addis Ababa, marking its official entry into Ethiopia and strengthening air links between the Middle East and Africa.
The inaugural flights operated at full capacity in both directions, reflecting strong travel demand between the two capitals.
The new route connects Zayed International Airport (AUH) and Addis Ababa Bole International Airport (ADD), enhancing access to one of Africa’s fastest-growing aviation markets.
The launch coincides with the formal start of Etihad’s joint venture with Ethiopian Airlines, announced earlier this year. Under the agreement, both carriers will operate daily flights between the two cities, offering a combined twice-daily service.
The partnership allows Etihad and Ethiopian to coordinate schedules, share resources, and jointly develop routes, providing travellers with more choice and smoother connections.
Through the tie-up:
Etihad passengers gain access to over 55 destinations in 33 African countries via Ethiopian’s Addis Ababa hub.
Ethiopian customers can connect through Abu Dhabi to more than 20 destinations across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.
Etihad Group CEO Antonoaldo Neves said the partnership “creates a bridge between two regions with expanding connections and growing economic relations,” calling it a step that “redefines connectivity between Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.”
Addis Ababa becomes a key pillar in Etihad’s expanding African network. The airline is:
Doubling flights to Nairobi to 14 weekly by December.
Increasing frequencies to Casablanca and Johannesburg.
Launching new routes to Tunis and Algiers next month.
Expanding cooperation with Air Seychelles.
Etihad also confirmed plans to resume seasonal flights to Zanzibar in June 2026, further strengthening links between Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.
Ethiopia’s capital, home to the African Union and several international organisations, serves as one of Africa’s most important transport and diplomatic hubs.
Addis Ababa’s combination of culture, commerce, and connectivity makes it a strategic addition to Etihad’s route map — offering travellers access to both the continent’s heritage and its fast-growing markets.
Addis Ababa is Etihad’s tenth new destination in 2025, part of a broader plan to launch 20 more routes through 2026.
The expansion underscores Abu Dhabi’s ambition to become a global aviation hub, connecting travellers across continents with an expanding mix of business, leisure, and cultural destinations.
