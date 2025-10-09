The launch coincides with the formal start of Etihad’s joint venture with Ethiopian Airlines, announced earlier this year. Under the agreement, both carriers will operate daily flights between the two cities, offering a combined twice-daily service.

Dubai: Etihad Airways has launched daily flights between Abu Dhabi and Addis Ababa, marking its official entry into Ethiopia and strengthening air links between the Middle East and Africa.

Etihad Group CEO Antonoaldo Neves said the partnership “creates a bridge between two regions with expanding connections and growing economic relations,” calling it a step that “redefines connectivity between Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.”

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.