Etihad Airways to resume seasonal flights to Zanzibar in summer 2026

The airline said this will create smoother connections for travellers from Europe and the GCC, responding to strong summer demand for Zanzibar holidays.

The new route complements Etihad’s wider leisure offering; with Palma de Mallorca also joining the summer schedule, passengers now have the choice of both Mediterranean and Indian Ocean escapes.

Part of Tanzania’s archipelago, Zanzibar is known for its UNESCO-listed Stone Town, spice plantations, pristine beaches, and vibrant coral reefs. The island also provides access to East Africa’s safari destinations, including the Serengeti and Mount Kilimanjaro.

“From world-famous beaches and spice markets to rich history and culture, Zanzibar has something for everyone. We know it’s a destination our guests have been eager to see return, and we can’t wait to connect them to this unique island paradise.”

“Zanzibar is the perfect summer escape and we are thrilled to welcome it back to our growing network,” said Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.