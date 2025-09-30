GOLD/FOREX
Etihad Airways to resume seasonal flights to Zanzibar in summer 2026

Four weekly Abu Dhabi–Zanzibar flights to run June through September 2026

Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
Dubai: Etihad Airways will relaunch seasonal flights to Zanzibar next summer, operating four weekly services between Abu Dhabi and the Indian Ocean destination from June 14 to September 6, 2026.

The return of Zanzibar marks Etihad’s 30th new destination announced this year, part of the airline’s wider network expansion.

Network expansion

The decision to resume flights was supported by Etihad’s expanded European network, which now includes multiple double-daily services feeding into Abu Dhabi.

The airline said this will create smoother connections for travellers from Europe and the GCC, responding to strong summer demand for Zanzibar holidays.

Flights will be operated by Airbus A320 aircraft, offering both Business and Economy cabins.

'Unique island paradise'

“Zanzibar is the perfect summer escape and we are thrilled to welcome it back to our growing network,” said Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways.

“From world-famous beaches and spice markets to rich history and culture, Zanzibar has something for everyone. We know it’s a destination our guests have been eager to see return, and we can’t wait to connect them to this unique island paradise.”

Part of Tanzania’s archipelago, Zanzibar is known for its UNESCO-listed Stone Town, spice plantations, pristine beaches, and vibrant coral reefs. The island also provides access to East Africa’s safari destinations, including the Serengeti and Mount Kilimanjaro.

The new route complements Etihad’s wider leisure offering; with Palma de Mallorca also joining the summer schedule, passengers now have the choice of both Mediterranean and Indian Ocean escapes.

