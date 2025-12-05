Etihad opens direct Kazan route as part of 2025 network expansion

Etihad begins three weekly flights to Kazan, adding a key Russian city to its 2025 network
Dubai: Etihad Airways has added Kazan to its network with the launch of a direct service linking the Russian city to Abu Dhabi. The inaugural flight, EY839, landed at Kazan International Airport this afternoon, marking the start of a route that will operate three times a week through the winter season.
The new service connects Kazan to Etihad’s Abu Dhabi hub, giving passengers access to destinations across Southeast Asia, the Indian Subcontinent, the GCC and Australia. The flight time is just over five hours and the route will run until April 19, 2026 before resuming next winter.
Natalia Goryunova, Country Manager Russia at Etihad Airways, said the route strengthens travel flows between the UAE and Russia. “We’re delighted to welcome guests from Kazan to discover Abu Dhabi, a city that beautifully blends Emirati heritage with contemporary innovation,” she said.
She added, “Through our Abu Dhabi hub, passengers can enjoy seamless connections to Southeast Asia, the Indian Subcontinent, the GCC region, and Australia.”
The Kazan route forms part of Etihad’s broader network growth for 2025, which includes new destinations across Europe, Asia, Africa and North America. The airline is focused on strengthening point-to-point traffic and expanding access to Abu Dhabi.
EY839 departs Abu Dhabi at 08:20 and arrives in Kazan at 12:35.
EY840 departs Kazan at 13:30 and arrives in Abu Dhabi at 19:50.
All flights operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays on the Airbus A320.
