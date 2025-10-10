Etihad launches Kabul route, expands reach in South Asia

Abu Dhabi–Kabul link among 31 new routes as carrier eyes trade and travel revival
Dubai: Etihad Airways will begin three weekly flights to Kabul from 18 December 2025, bolstering links between the UAE and Afghanistan, the airline said. The new service marks the 31st route the carrier has announced this year.
The Abu Dhabi–Kabul route will use the Airbus A320, featuring eight Business and 150 Economy seats. The service aims to support travel, trade, and community ties between Afghanistan and the GCC while enabling seamless onward connections across Europe, Australia and North America.
The launch reflects Etihad’s aggressive network growth this year, even as passenger demand has surged. In July 2025, the airline carried 2.0 million passengers, a 19 % increase over July 2024, and operated a fleet of 111 aircraft.
The Kabul service is scheduled for Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays:
EY310 departs Abu Dhabi 14:45, arrives Kabul 18:15
EY311 departs Kabul 19:10, arrives Abu Dhabi 22:10
The UAE is home to one of the largest Afghan communities in the Gulf, with about 300,000 Afghans living and working across the country, according to the Afghan Business Council. The new route is expected to strengthen social, economic and cultural ties.
