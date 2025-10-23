Are you a Jaywan Royal cardholder? You’re entitled to these perks when flying with Etihad Airways

Cardholders to get fare discounts, priority services under Etihad–Al Etihad Payments deal
Dubai: Etihad Airways will exclusively offer Jaywan Royal cardholders, using a Jaywan debit or credit card, a special discount on Comfort and Deluxe fares across its global network when booking through airline's website. The partnership will also provide Jaywan Royal cardholders with priority Business Check-in and Priority Boarding, creating a more seamless and elevated travel experience.
The national carrier signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with Al Etihad Payments, a subsidiary of the Central Bank of the UAE, to strengthen collaboration between the financial and aviation sectors. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to enhancing customer experience and delivering meaningful value to UAE residents.
Jaywan, the UAE’s national domestic card scheme, was established to promote secure, reliable, and efficient payments across the country. The cards are issued by leading financial institutions and accepted nationwide across all payment channels.
“Our vision for Jaywan extends beyond everyday transactions; it’s about enriching the lives of UAE residents," said Saif Humaid Al Dhaheri, Assistant Governor of Banking Operations and Support Services at the Central Bank of the UAE and Chairman of Al Etihad Payments. "This partnership with Etihad Airways brings this vision to life, offering Jaywan Royal cardholders uniquely rewarding travel experiences that are thoughtfully designed to provide genuine value.”
“Our collaboration represents a commitment to building more customer-focused and interconnected infrastructure across the UAE," said Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways. "Partnering with Al Etihad Payments enables us to reinforce our role in supporting the UAE’s strategic growth and integration across sectors, while rewarding loyal travellers.”
The initiative aligns with Etihad’s wider strategy to partner with key national institutions that share its goal of enhancing customer loyalty, supporting the UAE’s financial ecosystem, and reinforcing the country’s position as a global hub for business and tourism.
