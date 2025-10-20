GOLD/FOREX
Etihad Airways hits 300 daily flights, expands network, fleet in record year

Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
Gulf News Archive

Dubai: Etihad Airways has reached a new milestone in its growth journey, now operating 300 daily passenger flights — a record for the airline and a clear sign of surging global demand for Abu Dhabi carrier.

The achievement marks a 20% year-on-year rise in daily flights, driven by rapid network expansion, operational excellence, and one of the fastest growth trajectories among full-service airlines worldwide. Etihad now operates a fleet of 115 aircraft, serving nearly 90 destinations across six continents.

“All 300 flights are scheduled passenger services,” said Captain Majed Al Marzouqi, Chief Operations and Guest Officer at Etihad Airways.

“We’re expanding destinations, our fleet, and our talented workforce — all toward our goal of making Etihad the airline everyone wants to fly. This milestone reflects one of the fastest growth trajectories in the global airline industry.”

Milestone year

Etihad’s performance in 2025 has been its strongest to date. The airline carried 1.9 million passengers in September alone, up 21% from last year, with a high 89% load factor. Over the first nine months of the year, it flew 16.1 million passengers, an 18% increase year-on-year.

Etihad’s growth has also been matched by strong customer satisfaction. The airline continues to maintain one of the highest Net Promoter Scores (NPS) in the industry, reflecting consistently positive feedback across service, punctuality, and onboard experience.

Bigger routes, fleet

The 300-flight milestone comes as Etihad pursues its most ambitious expansion year yet. In 2025 alone, the airline has added or announced 31 new destinations, including Medan (Sumatra), Phnom Penh (Cambodia), Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), and Krabi (Thailand).

Its network capacity rose 25% year-on-year, while European routes grew 35% this summer compared to 2024.

Etihad’s 115-strong fleet now includes the Airbus A350, Boeing 787 Dreamliner, A380 superjumbo, and the new A321LR, which offers First Suites and lie-flat Business Class seats — setting a new benchmark for premium narrow-body travel.

