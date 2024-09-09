Abu Dhabi: The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DOH) has announced the activation of the electronic link with the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) to exempt Amnesty beneficiaries from health insurance fines and administrative restrictions, eliminating the need to submit any documents or papers physically.
Mohammed Abdullah Al Awadhi, Advisor to the Health Care Sector at the department, said the decision to exempt applicants seeking to amend their visa status from health insurance fines, in cases where the applications have been approved, comes in conjunction with the decision of the ICP to grant a two-month grace period to do the needful.
He said the categories covered by the decision include individuals who have submitted requests to amend their status and whose applications have been approved by the ICP. They could be visit visa violators, residency violators, those included in administrative reports or those absent from work, and foreigners born in the country whose guardians have not got their residency verified.
He called on individuals who have settled their status within the deadline to go directly to any of the insurance companies licensed to work in the field of health insurance, and complete the process of subscribing to a new health insurance.